Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Radeon Tråd

Adrenalin Edition 23.10.23.03 for Ratchet & Clank™: Rift Apart

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Adrenalin Edition 23.10.23.03 for Ratchet & Clank™: Rift Apart

Såg att Daniel Owen uppmärksammade den här drivrutinen för Ratchet & Clank, antar att det kommer en mer officiell snart. Det är lite konstigt att den fixar saker kring raytracing, är raytracing aktiverat än för AMD i spelet? Det står ju t o m att de arbetar på det? Hursomhelst, drivrutinen kanske utnyttjar grafikkorten till fullo, det verkade inte så när Daniel Owen testade spelet tidigare med 23.7.2. Mer info här.

Highlights

  • Support for Ratchet & Clank™: Rift Apart

Fixed Issues

  • Application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Ratchet & Clank™: Rift Apart with Ray-Tracing and Dynamic Resolution Scaling enabled on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

Known Issues

  • Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.

  • High idle power has situationally been observed when using select multi-display setups with mixed high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

  • Intermittent corruption may be observed playing Rocket League™ with Bloom set to Off on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

  • Intermittent application hang for a few seconds may be observed while playing RuneScape™ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT.

  • Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.

  • Performance drop may be experienced for DirectX® 11 games on AMD Radeon™ RX 5600 XT when AMD SmartAccess Memory is Enabled. As a temporary workaround, users encountering this are recommended to disable SmartAccess Memory in the Performance Tuning Page.

Important Notes

  • AMD is working with the game developers of Ratchet & Clank™: Rift Apart to enable Ray-Tracing features on AMD Graphics cards.

  • Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. Users may use AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara