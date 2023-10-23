Adrenalin Edition 23.10.23.03 for Ratchet & Clank™: Rift Apart

Såg att Daniel Owen uppmärksammade den här drivrutinen för Ratchet & Clank, antar att det kommer en mer officiell snart. Det är lite konstigt att den fixar saker kring raytracing, är raytracing aktiverat än för AMD i spelet? Det står ju t o m att de arbetar på det? Hursomhelst, drivrutinen kanske utnyttjar grafikkorten till fullo, det verkade inte så när Daniel Owen testade spelet tidigare med 23.7.2. Mer info här.

Application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Ratchet & Clank™: Rift Apart with Ray-Tracing and Dynamic Resolution Scaling enabled on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.

High idle power has situationally been observed when using select multi-display setups with mixed high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Intermittent corruption may be observed playing Rocket League™ with Bloom set to Off on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

Intermittent application hang for a few seconds may be observed while playing RuneScape™ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT.

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.