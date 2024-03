7900 XTX problem att spela i DX12

Hej, under known issues av AMDs senaste drivrutin framgår det att "Intermittent driver timeout or application crash may be experienced when playing Helldivers 2 with 100% GPU utilization on some AMD grapics products, such as Radeon 7900XTX". Så dra ner powerlimit, underclocka?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QuwDG_OWJ2M&t=505s