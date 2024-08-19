Apple Mac Mini Intel 3 GHz

Hej! Jag säljer "Refurbed" Apple Mac Mini datorer (rymdgrå) i utmärkt skick. Alla produkter har använts varsamt och fungerar perfekt.
Datorerna är konfigurerade med både Mac Os och Windows 10 PRO.
Perfekta för både arbete och underhållning!
4 st av nedan:
*macOS Mojave (Går att uppdatera till Sonoma)10.14.2/ windows 10 Pro 22H2
*Mac mini (2018)
*Processor 3 GHz 6-Core Intel Core i5
*Minne 8 GB 2667 MHz DDR4
*SSD 256 GB
*Grafik Intel UHD Graphics 630 1536 MB
*Serienummer: C07Y328PJYVX, C07Y328SJYVX, C07Y32GVJYVX, C0ZY32AGJYVX
PRIS: 3995:-/st
1 st av nedan:
*Sonoma 14.5 / Windows 10 Pro 22H2
*Mac mini 2018
*3 GHz 6-Core Intel Core i5
*8 GB 2667 MHz DDR4
*512 GB
*Intel UHD Graphics 630 1536 MB
Serienummer: C07CW0AJPJH8
PRIS: 4495:-
Kan skickas mot att köparen står för fraktkostnaden.