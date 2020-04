Sea of Thieves lättar ankar på Steam – får crossplay

Sea of Thieves has always been about incredible pirate adventures where you never know who or what is just over the horizon,” said Rare’s Studio Head Craig Duncan. “The team at Rare continue to evolve Sea of Thieves, adding more variety and content so that every new voyage feels rich and fulfilling as you make friends and foes on the seas. We’re genuinely thrilled to bring Sea of Thieves to Steam, and look forward to welcoming the Steam community to our game so we can share a grog and a shanty together and hear the tales of their adventures!