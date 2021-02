Whether Intel has done itself any favours at all with the DG 1 can actually be doubted in view of the lousy (non-)performance, because this is by no means a figurehead, but rather a deterrent example of how you construct something that you then can’t even use for lack of suitable drivers. Meaningless wasted resources, that’s all. I really would have preferred to write something more edifying, and in the end I can only hope that Xe will at least perform much better and more flawlessly as a component of Intel’s new mobile CPUs. As a dedicated graphics card, I don’t even want the thing as a gift, even for the office.