Actually, I should not be quite so dismissive of the question, which is to say - the timeframe for Bethesda Game Studios titles has not changed at all. What changed was our desire to lay out a roadmap of those titles, not like, hey they're going to be putting out a game every nine months, no, it still takes them years in between projects, but because we were doing something so different on Fallout 76, taking that franchise in such a different direction, doing an online game that doesn't look like something you'd expect from BGS, we thought it was important to say: hey, new IP, single player, sci-fi thing coming, hey we are doing The Elder Scrolls VI after that. – Todd Howard, exekutiv producent på Bethesda