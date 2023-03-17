Sommaren 2021 avtäckte Valve Steam Deck, en handhållen dator tillika spelkonsol, vars styrka är kompatibilitet med stora delar av Steams vidsträckta spelbibliotek. Receptet för det är Linux-baserade Steam OS 3.0 och kompatibilitetslagret Proton. Nu har det passerat ett år sedan de första enheterna levererades och sedan dess har tusental spel certifierats och Steam Deck toppat försäljningslistorna på Steam.
► Steam Deck är handhållen spelkonsol från Valve
För att fira födelsedagsbarnet passar Valve på att rea ut de tre versionerna av konsolen, som alla säljs med 10 procent rabatt fram till den 23 mars. Det är första gången Valve prissänker Steam Deck och den något blygsamma rabatten resulterar inte i några extrema vrakpriser, men för den som ändå tänkt trycka på köpknappen går det att spara några hundralappar.
I samma veva passar Valve därtill på att uppdatera Steam Deck och Steam OS, som får både ett större gäng buggfixar och ett par nya funktioner. Bland annat inför Valve stöd för att överföra spelfiler mellan Steam Deck och en dator via det lokala nätverket. Det innebär att spel bara behöver laddas ned en gång, något som är tänkt att hjälpa de som exempelvis sitter med en begränsad mängd data per månad.
Fixed game beta success/failure and dropdown not updating when opting into a password-protected beta branch
Fixed Big Picture Mode not opening when Steam is set to launch on startup when configured as the default mode
Fixed a regression in ISteamHTTP talking to servers with ALPN TLS extensions but no HTTP/2 support
Local Network Game Transfers
Added new feature that allows Steam users to copy existing Steam game installation and update files from one PC to another over a local area network, without having to download and install from a Steam content server on the internet. This helps you stay below your ISP monthly transfer limits and can speed up installs or updates. Steam users have control over who files can be sent to: self only, friends only, or everyone. The default setting is self only.
General
Move advanced HDR options to Developer Settings
Streamable games are now included in the "Ready to play" game filter, though the default action is still to install them locally.
Fixed a bug preventing some Demo apps that store files under the full-game App ID from uploading to Steam Cloud from Steam Deck devices
Stop prompting users to register for Steam Deck rewards if they have chosen the "Ignore Forever" option
Fixed some transparency issues with the background in the in-game overlay.
Fixed issue where user could not re-enter a context submenu after backing out of it
Fixed issue where incoming chat messages would not be delivered properly while in-game
Reduced flashing in background when scrolling through games on home screen
Game invites in the Quick Access Menu will now default to opening a context menu to accept the invite rather than navigating to the chat tab and having to hit "Accept" there.
Added ability to retrieve Steam Runtime System Information for Linux devices
Improved UI responsiveness when reconnecting to Steam
Fixed the appearance of jumbled UI that could happen for a second or two when starting Steam
Fixed crash when in a voice chat
Fixed crash when authorizing a microtransaction purchase
Fixed the Play button stealing focus when a game is launching
Constrain the width of settings, chat, and other non-grid based views when connected to larger monitors
Fixed misalignment of loading throbber after logging in.
Fixed universal search not applying mature content filtering preferences
Steam Input
Added support for the Sony DualSense Edge controller including support for remapping of the rear buttons.
Added a loading throbber when waiting on Steam Cloud to update
Improved the latency of querying the workshop in the Configuration Browser and fix issues with configurations popping-in or opening the wrong tab because results weren't fully received
Added a loading throbber that shows while the Configuration Browser workshop query is running
Fixed PS5 edge settings leaking into PS5 controller
Fixed Steam Link app mobile touch gyro not working
Fixed crash exiting deadzone visualization
Fixed the physical input visualization only looking at the first connected controller
Fixed rumble for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers
Added support for the Razer Wolverine V2 controllers
Added the ability to reset the device input mapping in new Big Picture
Added the ability to install and uninstall the Windows Xbox Enhanced Features driver to the new Big Picture controller settings
Updated the Windows Xbox Enhanced Features driver with the following changes:
Added support for Xbox Series X controllers connected via the Xbox Wireless Adapter
Fixed delay detecting hotplugged USB controllers, occasionally causing duplicate controllers in Steam
Fixed interference with the Victrix Control Hub after the driver has been uninstalled
Fixed Logitech F310 controller input on macOS and Linux
Added mapping for DualSense Edge Wireless Controller on Linux (note that advanced feature support require Steam to be able to access the /dev/hidraw* devices)
Fixed unintended inversion of Gyroscope Roll Axis on Steam Deck
Added some optimization around DualSense adaptive trigger effects interaction with the Bluetooth stack
Desktop Mode
Added UI that temporarily replaces the "What's New" section of the Library when pre-purchased games are available to pre-load or install and play
Added UI at startup for account selection
Added a "sign out" option to the main menu that removes credentials for the signed in account from the machine
Fixed a crash when the OS is notifying Steam that it should shutdown
Improved performance of games when using Steam Workshop APIs
Refreshed the profile games page with a new style and improved performance
Fixed crash for some uses of %command% in shortcut launch options
Fixed quotes surrounding shortcut exe and paths
Fixed "Steam Library Folder" dialog showing in Downloads settings
Fixed soundtrack cover art, artist, and track information not appearing in Additional Content section of app details
Fixed some actions that should have opened external applications, such as a URL in your default browser, that were instead doing nothing
Fixed a crash loading the standalone controller configurator
Fixed another issue blocking download of precached shaders