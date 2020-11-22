Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

Kommer i5-4670k flaskhalsa med nya generationens grafikkort?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Kommer i5-4670k flaskhalsa med nya generationens grafikkort?

Hejsan!

Som många andra är jag på G att uppgradera riggen inför cyberpunk. Sitter just nu med en äldre rigg från 2013 med i5-4670k, 16gb ram och ett 650W Corsair nätagg.

Kommer allt funka bra om jag slänger på ett Nvidia 3080 på detta? Kommer processorn flaskhalsa eller bör det funka bra?

Mvh

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av kreekill:

Hejsan!

Som många andra är jag på G att uppgradera riggen inför cyberpunk. Sitter just nu med en äldre rigg från 2013 med i5-4670k, 16gb ram och ett 650W Corsair nätagg.

Kommer allt funka bra om jag slänger på ett Nvidia 3080 på detta? Kommer processorn flaskhalsa eller bör det funka bra?

Mvh

Gå till inlägget

Det kommer fungera sämst i 1080p, lite bättre i 1440p bäst i 4K (fortfarande dåligt i alla)

Du gör nog bäst i att uppgradera till en 5600x om du vill få ut maximal prestanda av ditt grafikkort

Det kommer dock att fungera att använda men du tappar som sagt rätt mycket prestanda vilket känns lite tråkigt om du köpt ett sådant bra grafikkort.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Sitter själv på en 4670k klockad till 4.4Ghz och ett Nvidia 3070. Processorn går på 100 % konstant i Cod Warzone och F1 2019 (enda spelen jag provkört). Så den flaskar en del. Får hem moderkort till min ryzen 5600X imorgon så blir spännande att se hur mycket skillnad det blir

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Inte att rekommendera att para ett 3080 med 4670k.
Personligen tycker jag min 4670k redan flaskar ett rx570 (kör inte ultra är ute efter en jämn spelupplevelse).

Vad har du för grafikkort idag?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara