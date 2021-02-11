Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

Funderar på att klocka ned grafikkort iom att fläktarna går upp i varv under spel

Funderar på att klocka ned grafikkort iom att fläktarna går upp i varv under spel

Hej Swec,

Brafikkortet "MSI GeForce RTX 2060 6GB VENTUS XS OC" håller sig runt 70-80 i spel, när jag börjar spela så drar fläktarna på det igång rejält. Funderar nu på att klocka ned det till vanlig klock frekvens för att kanske få lite tystare kort iom att spelen jag lirar framförallt använder cpu prestanda.

https://imgur.com/a/MEBzMDr bild från HWMonitor.

Vad har ni för tankar? Bästa sätt att gå tillväga?

Kanske prova ställa in fläktkurvan förrän du börjar underklocka.
Båda kan göras genom Afterburner t.ex.

skulle börja med att undervolta.
sedan se över fläktkurva

Hmm, laddat ned MSI Afterburner nu iallafall https://imgur.com/a/cQptraqhttps://imgur.com/a/cQptraq

Blev lite fel med din länk, den här borde fungera bättre: https://imgur.com/a/cQptraq

Det tråkiga svaret är att luftkylda grafikkort alltid låter som en jetmotor under belastning. Tråkigt med sant.

Det blir lite bättre om du undervoltar och troligtvis även lite bättre om du justerar fläktkurvan men förvänta dig ingen jättestor skillnad. Du kan förstås också underklocka den och det gör den ännu lite tystare men om du vill behålls en någorlunda bra prestanda som kommer inte heller det göra något underverk rörande volymen.

Att just grafikkort låter så mycket är för att fläktarna som sitter på är så små och därmed måste snurra extra snabbt för att ha samma kyleffekt. På många grafikkort kan man ta bort befintliga fläktar och sätta dit tystare och bättre fläktar, t.ex. från Noctua. Men alla är förstås inte beredda att börja skruva på sitt dyra grafikkort.

Vill man ha det riktigt tyst så är det en custom water loop som gäller. Jag har haft det i 2-3 år och älskar det. Nu år det så tyst att jag kan spela krävande spel med högtalarna på låg volym och ändå inte störas av fläktljuden. Köpte mycket begagnat från sweclockers marknad samt lite nytt. Har betalat 2.500-3.000 för hela loopen (gpu och cpu). Vill man spara pengar och mest bryr sig om ljudnivån kan man vänta med att inkludera cpu:n i loopen, om man redan har en tyst cpu-kylare det vill säga.

Är det värt tre tusen kronor för en tyst och svalare dator, för att inte tala om pillet att bygga loopen och att den behöver lite underhåll då och då? Det kan bara du svara på. Jag ångrar i alla fall inte mitt val en endaste sekund. Den initiala kostnaden är hög men de flesta komponenter kommer du kunna använda i flera (dator)generationer.

Om det inte blir bra nog med undervolt/fläktkurva, gå in i Nvidia kontrollpanel och ställ in att spelen som du upplever ljudet bli högt till "optimise power" istället för performance, brukar göra att den inte boostar lika mycket. I min upplevelse så är det ingen större skillnad i fps, kanske 5~10%, men ljudet kan minska rätt så rejält. Endast testat med mitt "highend kort" så kanske inte blir samma resultat för dig.

Byta kylpasta kan också vara en idé. Men kan ta bort din garanti på kortet.

Börja med att kolla om kortet är fullt med damm

Hur ställer jag in fläktkurva i afterburner?

Skrivet av wizardo:

Hur ställer jag in fläktkurva i afterburner?

inställningar, fan

Skrivet av Trunk:

Det tråkiga svaret är att luftkylda grafikkort alltid låter som en jetmotor under belastning. Tråkigt med sant.

Knappast alltid sant. Bra luftkylare är riktigt tysta.

Skrivet av Trunk:

Vill man ha det riktigt tyst så är det en custom water loop som gäller. Jag har haft det i 2-3 år och älskar det. Nu år det så tyst att jag kan spela krävande spel med högtalarna på låg volym och ändå inte störas av fläktljuden.

Och så tyst är mitt TUF 3080 med standardkylningen. Jag spelar med raytracing och kortets coilwhine (som inte är så värst stark) överröstar utan problem fläktarna som ligger på runt 1000-1100 rpm i regel och upp till 1500 som mest vid rejäl belastning och ingen undervolt.

