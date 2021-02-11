Main PC:
I9-9900K, 32Gb Corsair LPX DDR4 3000Mhz, Asrock z390m Pro, MSI Ventus RTX 3070 8Gb, Seasonic Platinum 750W, Wallmounted, Display: MSI Optix MAG321cqr
Guest PC:
I5-10400, 16Gb Kingston DDR4 3200Mhz, Asus Prime Z490-P, Asus Strix 1080Ti 11Gb, Silverstone Strider 850W, Wallmounted, Display: AOC AG271qx
Laptop: Acer Nitro 5 (i5-8300,1060 6Gb, 16Gb DDR4)
Funderar på att klocka ned grafikkort iom att fläktarna går upp i varv under spel
Main PC:
Har jag uppgivit felaktig information? Rätta mig gärna, jag vet inte allt och kan ha fel.
Ha en bra dag (: !
Ryzen 5800x (Scythe Ninja 5), 32GB 3600Mhz (cl16), ASUS tuf B550-PLUS, 1TB WD SN850, 1TB Corsair mp600, 12+8TB 5400rpm (i Scythe quiet drives på skumgummi), MSI 5700 (arctic accelero s3 2x140mm), Sound BlasterX AE-5 (AKG K273 Pro), Asus MG279Q 27" 1440p 144Hz, Fractal Design Define 7, Corsair rm650i, Roccat Kain 120 aimo