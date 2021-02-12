Forum Ljud, bild och kommunikation Nätverk och uppkoppling Tråd

Är detta lagligt som min ISP gör?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Är detta lagligt som min ISP gör?

Kan tipsa om ett konstigt fenomen som jag har med mitt modem.

Varje gång jag gör det strömlöst i 6 timmar så får jag random hastighet,300Mbit.400Mbit 600Mbit.
Misstänker att dom skickar ut fel config fil.

Så länge jag inte kör Bredbandskollen så håller den hastigheten,Enligt min ISP så ser dom varje användares hastighet i Bredbandskollen.
Frågade en gång över telefon och då räknade han upp alla tester jag gjort.
Så dom loggar alla IP över Bredbandskollen.

Är detta lagligt att dom gör så?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Ja din bredbands leverantör vet allt du gör på internet, och det är fullständigt lagligt.
med VPN kan du skyffla den informationen till VPN leverantören istället

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Ja det är Sverige och FRA. De avlyssnar allt. Det är värre än forna sovjet. De har din exakta position 24/7 tack vare telefonen. Och vet vem du konverserar.

Ja det är lagligt. Det är rikets säkerhet som står på spel. Du skulle kunna planera dåd och då är det bra att de kan stoppa dig.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Ja.Men att han läste upp loggarna.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara