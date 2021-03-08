Logitech G910 Orion Spark

Mekaniskt tangentbord i bra skick.

All text kvar/inget synligt slitade på tangenter.

Alla tangenter fungerar.

500kr eller högstbjudande

Köpare står för eventuell frakt.

The highest levels performance, engineering, and design. G910 is fully loaded with 9 programmable G-keys, LIGHTSYNC RGB, Romer-G Tactile switches, integrated palm rest and more.

16.8 million colors and synchronize lighting animations and effects

Use your smartphone or tablet to display in-game info, vital system statistics. Even add in-game controls for supported games. The adjustable smart dock in G910 can hold the majority of iOS® and Android™ mobile devices.

Take control of your music and videos, using the dedicated media controls to play, pause and mute and skip track/scene. The integrated roller easily adjusts volume with a simple touch.

