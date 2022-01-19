Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Radeon Tråd

Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.2

Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.1.2 Highlights

Support For

  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction

  • AMD Radeon™ RX 6500 XT Graphics

  • AMD Radeon™ RX 6500M Graphics

  • AMD Radeon™ RX 6400 Graphics

  • AMD Radeon™ RX 6300M Graphics

Fixed Issues

  • While playing Borderlands 3™ using DirectX® 12 with Radeon™ Boost enabled, longer than expected load times may be observed on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6800 XT Graphics.

  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

Package Contents
The Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.1.2 installation package contains the following:

  • Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.1.2 Driver Version 21.40.23.03 for Windows® 10 and Windows® 11 (Windows Driver Store Version 30.0.14023.3003).

Radeon Product Compatibility
Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.2 is compatible with the following AMD Radeon products.

  • Radeon™ RX 6900/6800/6700/6600/6500/6400 Series Graphics

  • Radeon™ RX 5700/5600/5500/5300 Series Graphics

  • Radeon™ VII

  • Radeon™ RX Vega Series Graphics

  • AMD Radeon™ Pro Duo

  • Radeon™ RX 500 / Radeon 500X Series Graphics

  • Radeon™ RX 400 Series Graphics

  • AMD Radeon™ RX 6800M Series Graphics

  • AMD Radeon™ RX 6700M Series Graphics

  • AMD Radeon™ RX 6600M Series Graphics

  • AMD Radeon™ RX 6500M Series Graphics

  • AMD Radeon™ RX 6300M Series Graphics

  • AMD Radeon™ RX 5700M/5600M/5500M/5300M Series Graphics

  • AMD Radeon™ 600 Series Graphics

Supported operating systems:

  • Windows 11 version 21H2

  • Windows 10 64-bit version 1809 and later

"Enhanced Sync" är ett sorgebarn, bättre att ha det avslaget.

