Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.1.2 Highlights
Support For
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction
AMD Radeon™ RX 6500 XT Graphics
AMD Radeon™ RX 6500M Graphics
AMD Radeon™ RX 6400 Graphics
AMD Radeon™ RX 6300M Graphics
Fixed Issues
While playing Borderlands 3™ using DirectX® 12 with Radeon™ Boost enabled, longer than expected load times may be observed on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon® RX 6800 XT Graphics.
Known Issues
Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.
Package Contents
The Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.1.2 installation package contains the following:
Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 22.1.2 Driver Version 21.40.23.03 for Windows® 10 and Windows® 11 (Windows Driver Store Version 30.0.14023.3003).
Radeon Product Compatibility
Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.1.2 is compatible with the following AMD Radeon products.
Radeon™ RX 6900/6800/6700/6600/6500/6400 Series Graphics
Radeon™ RX 5700/5600/5500/5300 Series Graphics
Radeon™ VII
Radeon™ RX Vega Series Graphics
AMD Radeon™ Pro Duo
Radeon™ RX 500 / Radeon 500X Series Graphics
Radeon™ RX 400 Series Graphics
AMD Radeon™ RX 6800M Series Graphics
AMD Radeon™ RX 6700M Series Graphics
AMD Radeon™ RX 6600M Series Graphics
AMD Radeon™ RX 6500M Series Graphics
AMD Radeon™ RX 6300M Series Graphics
AMD Radeon™ RX 5700M/5600M/5500M/5300M Series Graphics
AMD Radeon™ 600 Series Graphics
Supported operating systems:
Windows 11 version 21H2
Windows 10 64-bit version 1809 and later
"Enhanced Sync" är ett sorgebarn, bättre att ha det avslaget.
