SpaceMouse Pro

Rydisen
Medlem ♥ ★
●
i5 750 @ 3.9 GHz | NH-D14 | P7P55D |GTX 960 | Vulcan 8GB | Seagate 600 480 GB | Newton 650w | P280 | Dell U2515H
Hej!
Då jag inte CADar så mycket längre har min SpaceMouse bara legat på hyllan det senaste året. Dags att sälja den med andra ord.
Fullt fungerande i bra skick.
Inga problem att skicka om det skulle behövas.
Bud från 1500:- i kommentarstråden.
Mvh Andreas
