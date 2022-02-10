SpaceMouse Pro

Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Hej!
Då jag inte CADar så mycket längre har min SpaceMouse bara legat på hyllan det senaste året. Dags att sälja den med andra ord.

Fullt fungerande i bra skick.

Inga problem att skicka om det skulle behövas.
Bud från 1500:- i kommentarstråden.

Mvh Andreas

