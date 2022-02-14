Felkod 00 på x99platform med 5930k Rampage V Extreme

Skrivet av CaptainRedbeard: Felkod 00 på ett Rampage V Extreme verkar betyda fel på CPU. Gå till inlägget

Enligt manualen så är 00 "Not used", men det verkar vara ett rätt vanligt fel ändå. Men felorsaken verkar tyvärr kunna vara lite vad som helst, söker man på det så pekar folk på trasig CPU, trasigt moderkort, dåligt CMOS-batteri, trasiga minnen, etc.