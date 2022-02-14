Forum Datorkomponenter Kylning och överklockning av processorer Tråd

Felkod 00 på x99platform med 5930k Rampage V Extreme

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Felkod 00 på x99platform med 5930k Rampage V Extreme

Hej jag får felkod 00 på mitt Rampage V Extreme .
Får ingen bild alls och skärmen är svart.
Alla fläktar snurrar och datorn startar men det händer inget?
Trasig cpu eller defekt moderkort ?
Eller något annat ? Någon som har några idéer ? Känner mig helt slut .

Olämplig typo åtgärdad.
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Felkod 00 på ett Rampage V Extreme verkar betyda fel på CPU.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Festpilot 2020, Antiallo

@Lars Mandel99

Jag åtgärdade en trolig "auto-korrekt" som var i form av ett språkbruk som inte är förenligt med Sweclockers. Vi försöker hålla trevligt språkbruk här.

/Mod

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av CaptainRedbeard:

Felkod 00 på ett Rampage V Extreme verkar betyda fel på CPU.

Gå till inlägget

Enligt manualen så är 00 "Not used", men det verkar vara ett rätt vanligt fel ändå. Men felorsaken verkar tyvärr kunna vara lite vad som helst, söker man på det så pekar folk på trasig CPU, trasigt moderkort, dåligt CMOS-batteri, trasiga minnen, etc.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara