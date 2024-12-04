Kommer ej in i bios

bios version ?

Version 3611

16.15 MB

2024/11/04

"1.Updated AGESA to version ComboV2PI 1.2.0.Cc.

2.Resolved CPU exception when adjusting items like ""When system is in sleep, hibernate, or soft off states"" in certain languages.

Before running the USB BIOS Flashback tool，please rename the BIOS file (TG550PW2.CAP) using BIOSRenamer."

ta ut disken, så du kommer in i bios, flasha till senaste bios och sätt tillbaks disken och testa