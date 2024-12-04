Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen AMD Tråd

Kommer ej in i bios

Kommer ej in i bios

Kommer ej in i bios på TUF-GAMING-B550-PLUS-WIFI-II
Bara när jag tar bort hårddisken så kommer jag in i bios ...
Är ssd hårddisken sönder ?

Trycker du på rätt knapp för att säga att du vill in i BIOS?
Kan tänka mig att datorn utan hårddisk går dit by-default nämligen.

// men vad vet jag, fråga en expert istället

Skrivet av mrTLU:

Trycker du på rätt knapp för att säga att du vill in i BIOS?
Kan tänka mig att datorn utan hårddisk går dit by-default nämligen.

Japp kommer upp info text att trycka på tangentbordet : f2 eller del
Funkar att komma in utan ssd inkopplad

det är bara spassma allt du kan redan innan du satt på datorn tills att du är inne på f2 och del samtidigt hela tiden

din hårddisk tar över booten för du inte träffar tidsfönstret att komma in i bios, lösningen spassma redan innan

Skrivet av supergamer:

Japp kommer upp info text att trycka på tangentbordet : f2 eller del
Funkar att komma in utan ssd inkopplad

Skrivet av techOn3:

det är bara spassma allt du kan redan innan du satt på datorn tills att du är inne på f2 och del samtidigt hela tiden

Har gjort vägrar med hdd inkopplad
Ssd har funkat innan men plötsligt inte ...

Skrivet av supergamer:

Japp kommer upp info text att trycka på tangentbordet : f2 eller del
Funkar att komma in utan ssd inkopplad

Hur vet du att tangentbordet funkar utanför operativsystemet?
Kan tänka mig att ett bluetooth-tangentbord inte skulle funka med BIOS.

Jag är fortfarande inne på att datorn defaultar till BIOS när hårddisken är urkopplad.

// men vad vet jag, fråga en expert istället

Skrivet av techOn3:

det är bara spassma allt du kan redan innan du satt på datorn tills att du är inne på f2 och del samtidigt hela tiden

din hårddisk tar över booten för du inte träffar tidsfönstret att komma in i bios, lösningen spassma redan innan

Fastnar på bilden tryck f2 eller del
Men inte om jag ta bort hdd då kan jag trycka och komma in i bios

bios version ?

Version 3611
16.15 MB
2024/11/04
"1.Updated AGESA to version ComboV2PI 1.2.0.Cc.
2.Resolved CPU exception when adjusting items like ""When system is in sleep, hibernate, or soft off states"" in certain languages.
Before running the USB BIOS Flashback tool，please rename the BIOS file (TG550PW2.CAP) using BIOSRenamer."

ta ut disken, så du kommer in i bios, flasha till senaste bios och sätt tillbaks disken och testa

Skrivet av mrTLU:

Hur vet du att tangentbordet funkar utanför operativsystemet?
Kan tänka mig att ett bluetooth-tangentbord inte skulle funka med BIOS.

Jag är fortfarande inne på att datorn defaultar till BIOS när hårddisken är urkopplad.

Sladd tangentbord och den funkar att trycka på men inte med hdd inkopplad...

Skrivet av techOn3:

bios version ?

Version 3611
16.15 MB
2024/11/04
"1.Updated AGESA to version ComboV2PI 1.2.0.Cc.
2.Resolved CPU exception when adjusting items like ""When system is in sleep, hibernate, or soft off states"" in certain languages.
Before running the USB BIOS Flashback tool，please rename the BIOS file (TG550PW2.CAP) using BIOSRenamer."

Yes senaste

vad har du för tangentbord hur är det kopplat till datorn kan du byta usb-port

Skrivet av supergamer:

Sladd tangentbord och den funkar att trycka på men inte med hdd inkopplad...

Då ger jag upp! Kasta och köp nytt!
Är det fortfarande Black Santa-tider med ultra låga priser?

Sista dum fråga bara, ska ju inte spela roll. PS2-kontakt eller USB? Eller nåt annat hokuspokus?

// men vad vet jag, fråga en expert istället

Jag hade en gång ett tangentbord som jag va tvungen att "aktivera" bios läge på för att den skulle reagera för att komma in i bios, vet inte om du har samma problem kanske?

