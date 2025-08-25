7 Seek_Error_Rate PO-R-- 048 001 050 NOW 0

smartctl 7.4 2024-10-15 r5620 [x86_64-linux-6.14.8-2-pve] (local build)

Copyright (C) 2002-23, Bruce Allen, Christian Franke, www.smartmontools.org

=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===

Model Family: Toshiba N300/MN NAS HDD

Device Model: TOSHIBA HDWG31G

Serial Number: Z3H0A034FX0G

LU WWN Device Id: 5 000039 cf8cbf4fc

Firmware Version: 0601

User Capacity: 16,000,900,661,248 bytes [16.0 TB]

Sector Sizes: 512 bytes logical, 4096 bytes physical

Rotation Rate: 7200 rpm

Form Factor: 3.5 inches

Device is: In smartctl database 7.3/5528

ATA Version is: ACS-3 T13/2161-D revision 5

SATA Version is: SATA 3.3, 6.0 Gb/s (current: 6.0 Gb/s)

Local Time is: Mon Aug 25 12:04:41 2025 CEST

SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.

SMART support is: Enabled

=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===

SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: FAILED!

Drive failure expected in less than 24 hours. SAVE ALL DATA.

See vendor-specific Attribute list for failed Attributes.

General SMART Values:

Offline data collection status: (0x82) Offline data collection activity

was completed without error.

Auto Offline Data Collection: Enabled.

Self-test execution status: ( 73) The previous self-test completed having

a test element that failed and the test

element that failed is not known.

Total time to complete Offline

data collection: ( 120) seconds.

Offline data collection

capabilities: (0x5b) SMART execute Offline immediate.

Auto Offline data collection on/off support.

Suspend Offline collection upon new

command.

Offline surface scan supported.

Self-test supported.

No Conveyance Self-test supported.

Selective Self-test supported.

SMART capabilities: (0x0003) Saves SMART data before entering

power-saving mode.

Supports SMART auto save timer.

Error logging capability: (0x01) Error logging supported.

General Purpose Logging supported.

Short self-test routine

recommended polling time: ( 2) minutes.

Extended self-test routine

recommended polling time: (1463) minutes.

SCT capabilities: (0x003d) SCT Status supported.

SCT Error Recovery Control supported.

SCT Feature Control supported.

SCT Data Table supported.

SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 16

Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:

ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE

1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x000b 100 100 050 Pre-fail Always - 0

2 Throughput_Performance 0x0005 100 100 050 Pre-fail Offline - 0

3 Spin_Up_Time 0x0027 100 100 001 Pre-fail Always - 8139

4 Start_Stop_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 121

5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0033 100 100 050 Pre-fail Always - 0

7 Seek_Error_Rate 0x000b 042 001 050 Pre-fail Always FAILING_NOW 0

8 Seek_Time_Performance 0x0005 100 100 050 Pre-fail Offline - 0

9 Power_On_Hours 0x0032 077 077 000 Old_age Always - 9365

10 Spin_Retry_Count 0x0033 100 100 030 Pre-fail Always - 0

12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 120

23 Helium_Condition_Lower 0x0023 100 100 075 Pre-fail Always - 0

24 Helium_Condition_Upper 0x0023 100 100 075 Pre-fail Always - 0

191 G-Sense_Error_Rate 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 3

192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 76

193 Load_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 160

194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0022 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 42 (Min/Max 19/49)

196 Reallocated_Event_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

197 Current_Pending_Sector 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

198 Offline_Uncorrectable 0x0030 100 100 000 Old_age Offline - 0

199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x0032 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0

220 Disk_Shift 0x0002 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 17563665

222 Loaded_Hours 0x0032 077 077 000 Old_age Always - 9289

223 Load_Retry_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

224 Load_Friction 0x0022 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0

226 Load-in_Time 0x0026 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 591

240 Head_Flying_Hours 0x0001 100 100 001 Pre-fail Offline - 0

SMART Error Log Version: 1

No Errors Logged

SMART Self-test log structure revision number 1

Num Test_Description Status Remaining LifeTime(hours) LBA_of_first_error

# 1 Extended offline Completed: unknown failure 90% 9363 0

# 2 Extended offline Completed: unknown failure 90% 9363 0

# 3 Short offline Completed: unknown failure 90% 9363 0

SMART Selective self-test log data structure revision number 1

SPAN MIN_LBA MAX_LBA CURRENT_TEST_STATUS

1 0 0 Not_testing

2 0 0 Not_testing

3 0 0 Not_testing

4 0 0 Not_testing

5 0 0 Not_testing

Selective self-test flags (0x0):

After scanning selected spans, do NOT read-scan remainder of disk.

If Selective self-test is pending on power-up, resume after 0 minute delay.

The above only provides legacy SMART information - try 'smartctl -x' for more