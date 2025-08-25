Forum Datorkomponenter Lagring Tråd

7 Seek_Error_Rate PO-R-- 048 001 050 NOW 0

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

7 Seek_Error_Rate PO-R-- 048 001 050 NOW 0

Hej.
Har 8 st mekaniska diskar i min hemmaserver.

Av Proxmox PVE9 så fick jag inatt 2 SMART error mail.

Citat:

The following warning/error was logged by the smartd daemon:

Device: /dev/sdb [SAT], FAILED SMART self-check. BACK UP DATA NOW!

Device info:
TOSHIBA HDWG31G, S/N:Z3H0A034FX0G, WWN:5-000039-cf8cbf4fc, FW:0601, 16.0 TB

kör jag smartctl -H -A -f brief /dev/sdb

Citat:

smartctl 7.4 2024-10-15 r5620 [x86_64-linux-6.14.8-2-pve] (local build)
Copyright (C) 2002-23, Bruce Allen, Christian Franke, www.smartmontools.org

=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: FAILED!
Drive failure expected in less than 24 hours. SAVE ALL DATA.
See vendor-specific Attribute list for failed Attributes.

SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 16
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAGS VALUE WORST THRESH FAIL RAW_VALUE
1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate PO-R-- 100 100 050 - 0
2 Throughput_Performance P-S--- 100 100 050 - 0
3 Spin_Up_Time POS--K 100 100 001 - 8139
4 Start_Stop_Count -O--CK 100 100 000 - 121
5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct PO--CK 100 100 050 - 0
7 Seek_Error_Rate PO-R-- 048 001 050 NOW 0
8 Seek_Time_Performance P-S--- 100 100 050 - 0
9 Power_On_Hours -O--CK 077 077 000 - 9363
10 Spin_Retry_Count PO--CK 100 100 030 - 0
12 Power_Cycle_Count -O--CK 100 100 000 - 120
23 Helium_Condition_Lower PO---K 100 100 075 - 0
24 Helium_Condition_Upper PO---K 100 100 075 - 0
191 G-Sense_Error_Rate -O--CK 100 100 000 - 3
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count -O--CK 100 100 000 - 76
193 Load_Cycle_Count -O--CK 100 100 000 - 160
194 Temperature_Celsius -O---K 100 100 000 - 42 (Min/Max 19/49)
196 Reallocated_Event_Count -O--CK 100 100 000 - 0
197 Current_Pending_Sector -O--CK 100 100 000 - 0
198 Offline_Uncorrectable ----CK 100 100 000 - 0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count -O--CK 200 200 000 - 0
220 Disk_Shift -O---- 100 100 000 - 270139421
222 Loaded_Hours -O--CK 077 077 000 - 9287
223 Load_Retry_Count -O--CK 100 100 000 - 0
224 Load_Friction -O---K 100 100 000 - 0
226 Load-in_Time -OS--K 100 100 000 - 591
240 Head_Flying_Hours P----- 100 100 001 - 0
||||||_ K auto-keep
|||||__ C event count
||||___ R error rate
|||____ S speed/performance
||_____ O updated online
|______ P prefailure warning

Som jag tolkar sökningar på nätet, så kan 7 Seek_Error_Rate NOW vara en felaktig rapport i smartctl på vissa hårddiskar.

Är det bara att slänga denna eller är det en false-positive?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Hade jag varit dig hade jag kört en "extended" SMART test för att få fram lite mer.

Visa signatur

"Trust Me, I'm an Engineer"

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Glömde få med:

Den körs i ZFS raidz1

zpool status -v
pool: pool16
state: ONLINE
config:

NAME STATE READ WRITE CKSUM
pool16 ONLINE 0 0 0
raidz1-0 ONLINE 0 0 0
ata-TOSHIBA_HDWG31G_Z3H0A03CFX0G ONLINE 0 0 0
ata-TOSHIBA_HDWG31G_Z3H0A034FX0G ONLINE 0 0 0
ata-ST16000NM000J-2TW103_ZR700DVD ONLINE 0 0 0
ata-ST16000NM000J-2TW103_ZR70121G ONLINE 0 0 0

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av yoggan:

Hade jag varit dig hade jag kört en "extended" SMART test för att få fram lite mer.

Gå till inlägget

hur länge? Enligt info så tar "-t long" >24 timmar.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Vet inte om detta säger något mer

Citat:

smartctl 7.4 2024-10-15 r5620 [x86_64-linux-6.14.8-2-pve] (local build)
Copyright (C) 2002-23, Bruce Allen, Christian Franke, www.smartmontools.org

=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===
Model Family: Toshiba N300/MN NAS HDD
Device Model: TOSHIBA HDWG31G
Serial Number: Z3H0A034FX0G
LU WWN Device Id: 5 000039 cf8cbf4fc
Firmware Version: 0601
User Capacity: 16,000,900,661,248 bytes [16.0 TB]
Sector Sizes: 512 bytes logical, 4096 bytes physical
Rotation Rate: 7200 rpm
Form Factor: 3.5 inches
Device is: In smartctl database 7.3/5528
ATA Version is: ACS-3 T13/2161-D revision 5
SATA Version is: SATA 3.3, 6.0 Gb/s (current: 6.0 Gb/s)
Local Time is: Mon Aug 25 12:04:41 2025 CEST
SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.
SMART support is: Enabled

=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: FAILED!
Drive failure expected in less than 24 hours. SAVE ALL DATA.
See vendor-specific Attribute list for failed Attributes.

General SMART Values:
Offline data collection status: (0x82) Offline data collection activity
was completed without error.
Auto Offline Data Collection: Enabled.
Self-test execution status: ( 73) The previous self-test completed having
a test element that failed and the test
element that failed is not known.
Total time to complete Offline
data collection: ( 120) seconds.
Offline data collection
capabilities: (0x5b) SMART execute Offline immediate.
Auto Offline data collection on/off support.
Suspend Offline collection upon new
command.
Offline surface scan supported.
Self-test supported.
No Conveyance Self-test supported.
Selective Self-test supported.
SMART capabilities: (0x0003) Saves SMART data before entering
power-saving mode.
Supports SMART auto save timer.
Error logging capability: (0x01) Error logging supported.
General Purpose Logging supported.
Short self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 2) minutes.
Extended self-test routine
recommended polling time: (1463) minutes.
SCT capabilities: (0x003d) SCT Status supported.
SCT Error Recovery Control supported.
SCT Feature Control supported.
SCT Data Table supported.

SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 16
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE
1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x000b 100 100 050 Pre-fail Always - 0
2 Throughput_Performance 0x0005 100 100 050 Pre-fail Offline - 0
3 Spin_Up_Time 0x0027 100 100 001 Pre-fail Always - 8139
4 Start_Stop_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 121
5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0033 100 100 050 Pre-fail Always - 0
7 Seek_Error_Rate 0x000b 042 001 050 Pre-fail Always FAILING_NOW 0
8 Seek_Time_Performance 0x0005 100 100 050 Pre-fail Offline - 0
9 Power_On_Hours 0x0032 077 077 000 Old_age Always - 9365
10 Spin_Retry_Count 0x0033 100 100 030 Pre-fail Always - 0
12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 120
23 Helium_Condition_Lower 0x0023 100 100 075 Pre-fail Always - 0
24 Helium_Condition_Upper 0x0023 100 100 075 Pre-fail Always - 0
191 G-Sense_Error_Rate 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 3
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 76
193 Load_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 160
194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0022 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 42 (Min/Max 19/49)
196 Reallocated_Event_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
197 Current_Pending_Sector 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
198 Offline_Uncorrectable 0x0030 100 100 000 Old_age Offline - 0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x0032 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0
220 Disk_Shift 0x0002 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 17563665
222 Loaded_Hours 0x0032 077 077 000 Old_age Always - 9289
223 Load_Retry_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
224 Load_Friction 0x0022 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
226 Load-in_Time 0x0026 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 591
240 Head_Flying_Hours 0x0001 100 100 001 Pre-fail Offline - 0

SMART Error Log Version: 1
No Errors Logged

SMART Self-test log structure revision number 1
Num Test_Description Status Remaining LifeTime(hours) LBA_of_first_error
# 1 Extended offline Completed: unknown failure 90% 9363 0
# 2 Extended offline Completed: unknown failure 90% 9363 0
# 3 Short offline Completed: unknown failure 90% 9363 0

SMART Selective self-test log data structure revision number 1
SPAN MIN_LBA MAX_LBA CURRENT_TEST_STATUS
1 0 0 Not_testing
2 0 0 Not_testing
3 0 0 Not_testing
4 0 0 Not_testing
5 0 0 Not_testing
Selective self-test flags (0x0):
After scanning selected spans, do NOT read-scan remainder of disk.
If Selective self-test is pending on power-up, resume after 0 minute delay.

The above only provides legacy SMART information - try 'smartctl -x' for more

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar