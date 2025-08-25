- Registrerad
Hej.
Har 8 st mekaniska diskar i min hemmaserver.
Av Proxmox PVE9 så fick jag inatt 2 SMART error mail.
The following warning/error was logged by the smartd daemon:
Device: /dev/sdb [SAT], FAILED SMART self-check. BACK UP DATA NOW!
Device info:
TOSHIBA HDWG31G, S/N:Z3H0A034FX0G, WWN:5-000039-cf8cbf4fc, FW:0601, 16.0 TB
kör jag smartctl -H -A -f brief /dev/sdb
smartctl 7.4 2024-10-15 r5620 [x86_64-linux-6.14.8-2-pve] (local build)
Copyright (C) 2002-23, Bruce Allen, Christian Franke, www.smartmontools.org
=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: FAILED!
Drive failure expected in less than 24 hours. SAVE ALL DATA.
See vendor-specific Attribute list for failed Attributes.
SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 16
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAGS VALUE WORST THRESH FAIL RAW_VALUE
1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate PO-R-- 100 100 050 - 0
2 Throughput_Performance P-S--- 100 100 050 - 0
3 Spin_Up_Time POS--K 100 100 001 - 8139
4 Start_Stop_Count -O--CK 100 100 000 - 121
5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct PO--CK 100 100 050 - 0
7 Seek_Error_Rate PO-R-- 048 001 050 NOW 0
8 Seek_Time_Performance P-S--- 100 100 050 - 0
9 Power_On_Hours -O--CK 077 077 000 - 9363
10 Spin_Retry_Count PO--CK 100 100 030 - 0
12 Power_Cycle_Count -O--CK 100 100 000 - 120
23 Helium_Condition_Lower PO---K 100 100 075 - 0
24 Helium_Condition_Upper PO---K 100 100 075 - 0
191 G-Sense_Error_Rate -O--CK 100 100 000 - 3
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count -O--CK 100 100 000 - 76
193 Load_Cycle_Count -O--CK 100 100 000 - 160
194 Temperature_Celsius -O---K 100 100 000 - 42 (Min/Max 19/49)
196 Reallocated_Event_Count -O--CK 100 100 000 - 0
197 Current_Pending_Sector -O--CK 100 100 000 - 0
198 Offline_Uncorrectable ----CK 100 100 000 - 0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count -O--CK 200 200 000 - 0
220 Disk_Shift -O---- 100 100 000 - 270139421
222 Loaded_Hours -O--CK 077 077 000 - 9287
223 Load_Retry_Count -O--CK 100 100 000 - 0
224 Load_Friction -O---K 100 100 000 - 0
226 Load-in_Time -OS--K 100 100 000 - 591
240 Head_Flying_Hours P----- 100 100 001 - 0
||||||_ K auto-keep
|||||__ C event count
||||___ R error rate
|||____ S speed/performance
||_____ O updated online
|______ P prefailure warning
Som jag tolkar sökningar på nätet, så kan 7 Seek_Error_Rate NOW vara en felaktig rapport i smartctl på vissa hårddiskar.
Är det bara att slänga denna eller är det en false-positive?