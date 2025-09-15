Forum Datorkomponenter Retro Tråd

Fairvalue på CRT-skärm

Fairvalue på CRT-skärm

Har en CRT Samsung SyncMaster 757MB, 17", verklig användbar yta 16", dotpitch 0.2, platt bildyta, 1600 punkter, 1200 rader @ 76Hz. Den har inte använts på typ 15 år.

Kartongen finns kvar men den har tjänstgjort som flyttlåda de senaste 20 åren så har sett sina bästa dagar. Vad tycker forumet är det ungefärliga marknadsvärdet?



Medlem

Vad folk är villiga att betala för den. CRT-marknaden är väldigt volatil. Priser ligger över hela spektrumet, beroende på skick och raritet.

Bästa vore om du hade möjligt att testköra den på något vis, så att du kan bilda en uppfattning om dess skick, då kondensatorer kan läcka och andra komponenter kan angripas av korrosion, om skärmen inte förvarats i en perfekt och stabil miljö.

Billigaste 17-tummaren jag köpt det sista året kostade 500kr, den dyraste i helt oanvänt skick kostade mig runt 3000kr. Så någonstans däremellan skulle jag säga, om den fortfarande fungerar.





