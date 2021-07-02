Marknad Komponenter

Louqe Ghost S1 (MK2) + Noctua NH-L12 (Ghost S1 Edition) + Louqe Ghost S1 Grill Copper (MK2) + Noctua NF-A12x15 PWM + fläktgaller

Säljes Komponenter Publicerad igår 23:03
Pris: 2 500 kr
Frakt: Skickas & Avhämtas
Plats: Skåne, Helsingborg
Hardestadt (Peter Brandin)
Aug 2017
22
2
Hej!

Säljer mitt Louqe Ghost S1 (MK2) tillsammans med Noctua NH-L12 (Ghost S1 Edition), Louqe Ghost S1 Grill Copper (MK2), Noctua NF-A12x15 PWM och fläktgaller.

Chassit och CPU-kylaren har varit använda i cirka 8 månader, allt annat har enbart varit uppackat.

Anledningen till varför jag säljer beror på att jag precis har införskaffat ett större ITX-chassi där jag kan få plats med större grafikkort och högre CPU-kylare.

Obsservera:
1. Köparen står för frakten om produkterna ej hämtas på plats.
2. All originalförpackning ingår.
3. Inget säljes separat.

Mer information om produkterna:

Chassi: Louqe Ghost S1 Grill Copper (MK2)
https://www.inet.se/produkt/6903378/louqe-ghost-s1-limestone

Copper Grill: Louqe Ghost S1 Grill Copper (MK2)
https://www.inet.se/produkt/6903389/louqe-ghost-s1-grill-copp...

CPU-Kylare: Noctua NH-L12 (Ghost S1 Edition)
https://www.amazon.se/Noctua-NH-L12-Ghost-S1-CPU-Kylare/dp/B0...

Fläkt: Noctua NF-A12x15 PWM
https://www.amazon.se/gp/product/B071W6HJP6/ref=ppx_od_dt_b_a...

Fläktgaller:
https://www.amazon.se/gp/product/B07TYNHPL8/ref=ppx_od_dt_b_a...

