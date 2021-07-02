Louqe Ghost S1 (MK2) + Noctua NH-L12 (Ghost S1 Edition) + Louqe Ghost S1 Grill Copper (MK2) + Noctua NF-A12x15 PWM + fläktgaller
Hej!
Säljer mitt Louqe Ghost S1 (MK2) tillsammans med Noctua NH-L12 (Ghost S1 Edition), Louqe Ghost S1 Grill Copper (MK2), Noctua NF-A12x15 PWM och fläktgaller.
Chassit och CPU-kylaren har varit använda i cirka 8 månader, allt annat har enbart varit uppackat.
Anledningen till varför jag säljer beror på att jag precis har införskaffat ett större ITX-chassi där jag kan få plats med större grafikkort och högre CPU-kylare.
Obsservera:
1. Köparen står för frakten om produkterna ej hämtas på plats.
2. All originalförpackning ingår.
3. Inget säljes separat.
Mer information om produkterna:
Chassi: Louqe Ghost S1 Grill Copper (MK2)
https://www.inet.se/produkt/6903378/louqe-ghost-s1-limestone
Copper Grill: Louqe Ghost S1 Grill Copper (MK2)
https://www.inet.se/produkt/6903389/louqe-ghost-s1-grill-copp...
CPU-Kylare: Noctua NH-L12 (Ghost S1 Edition)
https://www.amazon.se/Noctua-NH-L12-Ghost-S1-CPU-Kylare/dp/B0...
Fläkt: Noctua NF-A12x15 PWM
https://www.amazon.se/gp/product/B071W6HJP6/ref=ppx_od_dt_b_a...
Fläktgaller:
https://www.amazon.se/gp/product/B07TYNHPL8/ref=ppx_od_dt_b_a...