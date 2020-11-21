Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen AMD Tråd

MSI cachback

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

MSI cachback

Hej.
Fick upp info på Instagram om MSI cachback gällande bla B-550 Tomahawk. 208 kr cachback och Assasin's Creed Valhalla gratis.
Jag har aldrig provat någon cachback tidigare. Funkar det att registrera produkten om jag köper kortet via Komplett som har ett Black Frida erbjudande på just detta moderkort eller måste man köpa det till ordinarie pris för att kunna utnyttja cachback och spelkod?
Jag har försökt gå in på MSI hemsida och läsa men blir inte mycket klokare.

https://www.bildtagg.se/bild/2lmixl8ph015f5h5x41chxp

Senast redigerat Bild
Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Sec:

Hej.
Fick upp info på Instagram om MSI cachback gällande bla B-550 Tomahawk. 208 kr cachback och Assasin's Creed Valhalla gratis.
Jag har aldrig provat någon cachback tidigare. Funkar det att registrera produkten om jag köper kortet via Komplett som har ett Black Frida erbjudande på just detta moderkort eller måste man köpa det till ordinarie pris för att kunna utnyttja cachback och spelkod?
Jag har försökt gå in på MSI hemsida och läsa men blir inte mycket klokare.

https://www.bildtagg.se/bild/2lmixl8ph015f5h5x41chxp

Gå till inlägget

Följ länken, läs villkoren? (Svårt för mig eftersom du visar en bild)

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

https://se.msi.com/Promotion/black-friday-2020#AMD-Motherboar...

Tycker det är ganska tydligt?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

https://se.msi.com/Promotion/assassins-creed-valhalla

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Står på deras T&C "Purchase 1 or more from a participating MSI partner...". Dock inget på deras sida om vilka som är "participating partner" och Komplett står ju listat under "Where to buy" så man kan väl anta att det gäller köp från dem också. Däremot nämner Komplett inte kampanjerna samtidigt som Proshop gör det så det är lite lurigt.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara