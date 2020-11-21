Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Blandade high end komponenter

Blandade high end komponenter

Säljes

Moderkort: Gigabyte Z490 Aorus Elite AC inköpt 2020-09-14 (Startbud 1000kr)
HDD: 1 st 4TB WD Red
GPU: EVGA 2080ti FTW3 Ultra 11GB (Finns Hybrid-kit om det är intressant**) (Startbud 5500kr)
CPU-kylare: Noctua NH D15 Chromax inköpt 2020-09-15 (Startbud 700)
Låda: Phanteks P600S (Startbud 700kr)
PSU: Seasonic PRIME Ultra 750W Titanium (Startbud 1500kr)
Headset: Sennheiser Game One (Startbud 500kr)

Skärm: Acer 25" Predator XB252Q 240 Hz G-Sync (Startbud 2500kr)
Inköpt 2020-08-31 på Inet och kvitto finns
https://www.inet.se/produkt/2300065/acer-25-predator-xb252q-2...
Pris: Startbud 2000kr

** Hybridkitet är använt i någon vecka bara men bytte tillbaka till originalkylaren var tystare

På samtliga delar prioriteras hämtning men kan skickas om köpare betalar frakt
Swish används som betalning, bud i tråden. Bud på PM ignoreras

4500 + frakt för 2080 ti.

2000+frakt för skärmen.

500:- för hddn

4700:- + frakt för EVGA 2080ti

5000kr + frakt för EVGA 2080ti

