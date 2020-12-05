Intel Core i7-8700K | ASUS STRIX Z370-F | Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB | ASUS TUF 3080 OC 10GB |
Noctua NH-U12A | Corsair Q400 | Corsair AX1200W | Corsair Strafe RGB | Corsair M65 RGB ELITE | ASUS VG35VQ
Fel i Datorn
M89
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Intel Core i7-8700K | ASUS STRIX Z370-F | Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB | ASUS TUF 3080 OC 10GB |
Bengt-Arne
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Engineer who prefer thinking out of the box and isn't fishing likes, fishing likes is like fishing proudness for those without ;-)
If U don't like it, bite the dust :D
--
I can Explain it to you, but I can't Understand it for you!