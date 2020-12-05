Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Support och övrigt Tråd

Fel i Datorn

Fel i Datorn

Tjenare, har precis byggt ihop en ny dator, när jag går in i enhetshanteraren så har jag fått upp ett par "!" inom kategorin andra enheter, är det något som är fel eller vad betyder det?
Det står "PCI-minnesstyrenhet", "PCI-minnesstyrenhet för datainsamling och signalbehandling" 2 stycken och även "Sm- busstyrenhet"

Dra igång Windows update och se om felen försvinner efter uppdatering.

ska kika, är gjort och felen är kvar, misstänker moderkorts drivrutiner

@pacman39

"Andra enheter" är identifierade enheter som det inte har hittats några drivrutiner till.

Har du installerat drivrutiner till moderkort, grafikkort, nätverk m.m.?

Dom felen du räknar upp tillhör kategorin moderkortsdrivrutiner.

stämmer, moderkortet är inte uppdaterat ännu, kikar på deras sida, https://rog.asus.com/motherboards/rog-strix/rog-strix-b460-f-...

Ska man ladda ner alla dessa olika sakerna eller?

Har sett ett annat asusbygge med samma saker ej installerade.
Jag tror det ligger i denna :
Utilities: Armoury Crate
Version 1.1.2.0
2020/12/03 468.91 KBytes
Armoury Crate Uninstall Tool
Use the Uninstall tool to remove Armoury Crate and AURA Creator related components if encounter any issue that need to re-trigger Armoury Crate & AURA Creator Installer to fix.

Att det är aura sync, vill du ha det, installera, är det ingen funktion för dig, skippa

aura sync funkar, har det på datorn, kan inte hitta något fel ännu så vet inte vad det är för något men känns störigt

det är väl inte huruvuda det fungerar, installerade du armour crate vid första uppstart?
om du installerade det, ladda hem chipset drivarna

är inne i armour crate och kikar nu, tror jag hittat allt jag måste tanka ner. Återkommer strax.

Löste det nu, allt har försvunnit! tackar för hjälpen!:)

Ha en trevlig tid med nya datorn

