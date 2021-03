Nvidia driver overhead problem on older ryzen cpus

I found an interesting video about using older ryzen cpus and new nvidia gpus.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JLEIJhunaW8

Do you guys know about this?

Should I avoid the 3060 ti & 3070 and go for something like the 5600, 5700xt, or 6700xt with my ryzen 2700?

I'm confused about this since I intend to play at 1440p on a 144hz monitor.

Can someone clarify what this means for someone using a ryzen 2700 like me?