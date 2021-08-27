Samsung PM1735 1.6 eller 3.2TB

jonkul
Hej!
Har två stycken snabba PCIe NVME high-end datacenter-diskar från Samsung som jag inte längre behöver. Inköpta från Mullet i våras med lång garanti (5 år från Samsung) och originalförpackningar kvar. Mer info:
https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5299582
https://www.samsung.com/semiconductor/ssd/enterprise-ssd/MZPL...
En på 1,6 TB och en på 3,2 TB, där 94% respektive 98% lifetime writes återstår. Diskarna är specade till 3 DWPD (Daily Writes Per Day), i 5 år.
Dessutom har de Samsungs FIP-teknologi:
>>>Samsung’s fail-in-place (FIP) technology promises to allow the SSD to robustly handle hardware failures that would otherwise be fatal to the SSD, up to the failure of an entire NAND die.<<<
Läshastighet (Max)
8000 MB/s
Skrivhastighet (Max)
3800 MB/s
Slumpvis läsning 4KB
1500000 IOPS
Slumpvis skrivning 4KB
250000 IOPS
Kom med prisförslag i kommentarerna!
