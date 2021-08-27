Samsung PM1735 1.6 eller 3.2TB

Hej!

Har två stycken snabba PCIe NVME high-end datacenter-diskar från Samsung som jag inte längre behöver. Inköpta från Mullet i våras med lång garanti (5 år från Samsung) och originalförpackningar kvar. Mer info:

https://www.prisjakt.nu/produkt.php?p=5299582

https://www.samsung.com/semiconductor/ssd/enterprise-ssd/MZPL...

En på 1,6 TB och en på 3,2 TB, där 94% respektive 98% lifetime writes återstår. Diskarna är specade till 3 DWPD (Daily Writes Per Day), i 5 år.

Dessutom har de Samsungs FIP-teknologi:

>>>Samsung’s fail-in-place (FIP) technology promises to allow the SSD to robustly handle hardware failures that would otherwise be fatal to the SSD, up to the failure of an entire NAND die.<<<

Läshastighet (Max)

8000 MB/s

Skrivhastighet (Max)

3800 MB/s

Slumpvis läsning 4KB

1500000 IOPS

Slumpvis skrivning 4KB

250000 IOPS

Kom med prisförslag i kommentarerna!

