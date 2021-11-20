Forum Datorer och system HTPC och mediaspelare Tråd

Priskoll-Värde på HTPC

Priskoll-Värde på HTPC

Hej.

Skulle behöva hjälp med värdering av:

Intel I3-3225 Länk
Asus PBH77-I Länk
Corsair Vengence LP 2x4GB (CML8GX3M2A 1600C9 Länk
Crucial m4 SSD 128GB Länk
Chassi Streacom FC8 evo Länk

Ska säljas för att den inte används.

Tack på förhand.

//M

1000kr kanske ? Om någon är villig att betala det.

