Hjälp med att bygga speldator ca. 20k

Hjälp med att bygga speldator ca. 20k

Jag är i startgroparna att bygga mig en stationär speldator. Jag vet i stort sett vad jag vill ha prestandamässigt, men har varit ur svängen för länge nu, så har dålig koll på detaljer.

Kan expertisen här på forumet bistå med en hand?

CPU: Ryzen 5800X med ett bra moderkort och 2x16gb av ett snabbt passande RAM. Kan ta värsta R9 om budgeten tillåter.

Kylare till CPU: Helst inte vattenkyld. En bra och tyst traditionell fläkt/kylfläns. EDIT: Kan iofs vara vattenkylare, men isf slutet färdigt system.

GPU: RTX 3080, helst Asus. Måste ha DP.

Case skulle jag vilja ha något som inte är jättestort, minsta möjliga som tar fullstora kort, men ändå stilrent och framför allt tyst. NR200P kanske?

Ström tyst och pålitlig. Modulärt helst.

Har jag glömt något? All kringutrustning har jag redan.

Hade du ssd redan? Tycker du får ett bra moderkort här, snabba ram med bra latency och även luftkylare som är rejäl och passar i chassit. Grafikkort är lite svårt att hjälpa med då det som avgör är vad som finns i lager.

Det där ser ju inte så dumt ut.

Passar minnena Ryzen? De brukar ju vara pigiga med det.

Kanske vattenkylare ändå, och så ett gäng bra chassifläktar?

Ssd har jag.

Kul att höra

Står på Corsairs sida att de är kompatibel med AMD https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categories/Products/Memory/VENG...

Fuma 2 presterar likt Noctua U12-A vilket jag haft i NR200P för ett 5600x och funkade super för det. Med vattenkylning har jag lite sämre koll, Arctic freezer ll skall vara grymma men skall vara svårt att få plats med. När det kommer till fläktar så är Arctic p12 bra tysta fläktar för väldigt bra pris, kan dock behövas slim fans under gpu om det får plats där under sedan.

De verkar passa med Arctic kylaren. Här är två olika som fått i det. https://www.reddit.com/r/sffpc/comments/icentb/the_arctic_fre...
https://i.imgur.com/U3MlU0w.jpg

Verkar ju inte finnas många RTX 3080 att få tag i dock. Tänkte inte på det. Haha.

Haha tyvärr stor brist på gpus... Om du skulle kunna tänka dig AMD kort så har det tidigare varit rea på 6900xt för 14500kr vilket presterar likt 3080ti. Här är även en sida att kika på för att se om de finns i lager
http://gpukollen.ingman.me/

Det kanske kan vara bra att först hitta ett grafikkort till ett acceptabelt pris och sedan tänka på resten av datorn, alternativt att du sitter på en ny dator med ett sämre/äldre grafikkort tills du hittar ett önskat grafikkort.

