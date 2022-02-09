Forum Övrigt Övriga ämnen Hobby, fritid och livsstil Tråd

Need Advice on Security Solution - Verisure, Sector Alarm etc.

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Need Advice on Security Solution - Verisure, Sector Alarm etc.

Hej ! What are your views on a security solution ?

We currently live in an apartment on ground floor with easy access to the apartment from patio.

So, what is a good deal for Security solution? I'm currently talking to Verisure, Sector Alarm & Svenska Alarm. They have shared their offers, but from what I read here & on reddit (Sweden), I understand this whole "Security Services" companies are a big scam & they work at almost 80-90% margin levels! Even their sales teams are over aggressive if you ask me!

Irrespective, it's needed, as I do believe it deters & burglars might think twice before robbing your place. In terms of response time from security guard, given I live in Stockholm, hoping that should be quick in case of an actual burglary.

The offers are something like this -

Verisure 2000 SEK initial installation & then 350 Sek per month.
Sector Alarm - No upfront cost, 409 SEK per month.

Any help will be appreciated. As my wife is adamant that we need to get one given the increase in burglary cases & this "Security Solution" gives some sort of mental peace !

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Disclaimer: I work in the business and is not fully objective.

One difference is if you own the alarm or not. With Verisure you will get ownership of the alarm after X years (check with the sales person) and you can continue to use the alarm with the mobile app without monthly cost (but there will be no service from alarm center personnel or any guards dispatched to your home in case of an event).

There is a quite recent review in Swedish here: https://pcforalla.idg.se/2.1054/1.637625/test-hemlarm

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Take a look at Level1techs video about home security, most of the systems used by these companies can be bought and be setup by yourself. However I guess it could get slighlty complicated but surely cheaper. Then there is a question how your insurance company would feel about it.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara