Need Advice on Security Solution - Verisure, Sector Alarm etc.
- Plats
- Lund
- Registrerad
- Maj 2010
Disclaimer: I work in the business and is not fully objective.
One difference is if you own the alarm or not. With Verisure you will get ownership of the alarm after X years (check with the sales person) and you can continue to use the alarm with the mobile app without monthly cost (but there will be no service from alarm center personnel or any guards dispatched to your home in case of an event).
There is a quite recent review in Swedish here: https://pcforalla.idg.se/2.1054/1.637625/test-hemlarm
- Registrerad
- Aug 2020
Take a look at Level1techs video about home security, most of the systems used by these companies can be bought and be setup by yourself. However I guess it could get slighlty complicated but surely cheaper. Then there is a question how your insurance company would feel about it.
