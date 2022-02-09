Need Advice on Security Solution - Verisure, Sector Alarm etc.

Hej ! What are your views on a security solution ?

We currently live in an apartment on ground floor with easy access to the apartment from patio.

So, what is a good deal for Security solution? I'm currently talking to Verisure, Sector Alarm & Svenska Alarm. They have shared their offers, but from what I read here & on reddit (Sweden), I understand this whole "Security Services" companies are a big scam & they work at almost 80-90% margin levels! Even their sales teams are over aggressive if you ask me!

Irrespective, it's needed, as I do believe it deters & burglars might think twice before robbing your place. In terms of response time from security guard, given I live in Stockholm, hoping that should be quick in case of an actual burglary.

The offers are something like this -

Verisure 2000 SEK initial installation & then 350 Sek per month.

Sector Alarm - No upfront cost, 409 SEK per month.

Any help will be appreciated. As my wife is adamant that we need to get one given the increase in burglary cases & this "Security Solution" gives some sort of mental peace !