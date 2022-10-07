Nya erbjudanden i Komplett Geek Week
Minnen försvann från iCue

Någon som är kunnig med iCue? Första gången jag använder det. Mina minnen fanns där när jag installerade programmet. Sen försvann dom helt plötsligt och gick tillbaka till rgb spya. Vilket jag inte vill ha... Provade att installera om, men allt som finns är en bild på moderkortet av nån anledning.

Jag har gett upp med ICUE...
Har kb + mus, minnen, SSD av dem. Men dom får helt enkelt inte ICUE att fungera.
Senaste var att vissa spel inte ens startade om ICUE var installerat, före det kraschade den grafikdrivrutiner.

Avinstallerade det ett par månader sedan och mitt liv är bättre pga det

Fick genom nått MSI program ändrat RGB på minnena, gjort det en gång och det har hållt. (Har inte MSI programmet igång i bakrgrunden)

Det verkar ju uppenbart vara skräp. haha

Du har ju minnen från annan tillverkare, man kan inte förvänta sig att det ska funka som det ska alltid då.

Skrivet av Wille90:

Du har ju minnen från annan tillverkare, man kan inte förvänta sig att det ska funka som det ska alltid då.

Gå till inlägget

Sorry. Har inte uppdaterat det ännu. Har Corsair Dominator Platinum nu. Fick igång nya burken igår.

Edit: sign ska vara uppdaterad nu.

