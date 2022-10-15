CPU MB GPU Skärm Mus HS ETC

Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Hejsan
Jag har 3 uppgraderingspaket att sälja.
Beroende på vilka bud jag får kanske jag behåller ett paket eller säljer alla tre.
Det samma gäller grafikkorten, beroende på vad för bud jag får kanske jag säljer båda eller behåller ett eller behåller båda.

Priser är startbud

Paket 1 Pris 2500kr
intel i9 9900K
Msi MPG z390 gaming edge AC

Paket 2 Pris 2000kr
Intel i5 11600k
Msi MEG z490 Unify

Paket 3 Pris 4500kr
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D (ny, obruten förpackning)
ASUS ROG Strix B550-F

Moderkort Pris 300kr
ASUS Prime B550M-K

Skärm Pris 900kr
AOC AGON 1440p 144Hz AG271QX (En död pixel i övre vänster hörn, se bild)

Grafikkort Pris 2700kr och 1800kr
ASUS RTX 2080 super ROG Strix
EVGA GTX 1080 FTW

Mus Pris 250kr/st
Logitech G502 Hero (Ny, Obruten förpackning)
Logitech MX518 (Ny, Obruten förpackning)

Hörlurar Pris 250kr
HyperX Cloud II Over-ear

Chromecast (3:e generationen) Pris 200kr

Ni kan rutinerna, Jag säljer till vem jag vill eller inte alls.
Är det något ni undrar är det bara att fråga i tråden eller skicka ett PM.
Jag är inte i behov av pengar så gärna inga skambud.
Om varorna ska skickas betalar köpare för frakt.
jag låter annonsen ligga några dagar eller tills/om jag blir nöjd
Tack på förhand!

MVH Carl

Tar gärna paket 3 + frakt

paket 1 och 2 4300 plus frakt

Köper paket 2 + frakt

och 300 för ASUS Prime B550M-K

Jag tar gärna skärmen!

Kan hämta om frakt inte fungerar.

ASUS RTX 2080 super ROG Strix 2700:- + frakt

4600 för paket 3

4700+ frakt paket 3

HyperX Cloud II + ASUS Prime B550M-K: 600kr+ frakt.

2000:- + hämtning för paket 2

250kr + frakt G502

Jag köper gärna paket #2 för utsatt pris.

Tar gärna:
Paket 1 för 2500kr
ASUS Prime B550M-K 400kr

Betalar fullt/önskat pris för dessa

Paket 1
+ Båda mössen
+ Chromecast

