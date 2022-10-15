-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-.-
CPU MB GPU Skärm Mus HS ETC
PointMan
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Intel i7 6700K @ 4,4 Ghz | MSI Z170 KRAIT GAMING 3X | be quiet! Dark Rock 4 | 16 GB Kingston HyperX Fury 2133 Mhz | Asus RTX 3060 OC | PNY XLR8 CS3030 500 GB | Samsung 860 QVO 1 TB
mini-ryttge
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Every mammal on this planet instinctively develops a natural equilibrium with the surrounding environment; but you humans do not. Instead you multiply, and multiply, until every resource is consumed.
There is another organism on this planet that follows the same pattern... a virus.
CITERA CITERA CITERA
[¿]Gangster
Medlem ♥
●
-==- Intel Core i5 6600K -==- Asus Z170-K -==- 8GB Corsair LPX 2666MHz -==- EVGA 1060 6GB -==- Samsung Evo 750 256GB + Evo 850 500GB -==- Noctua -==- Corsair CX 650W -==- Fractal Design S -==-
AReal_Human
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Win 10 maskin: Core 2500 | Integra M 550W | Ryzen 5 3600 | MSI B450 A Pro max | GTX 1060 6GB | Vengeance LPX 2x16GB
Win XP maskin: Core 1100 | 550W | AMD Athlon II | MSI GF615M-P33 | ATI HD5670 | 2x2GB
Laptop: Lenovo Flex 3-1580
Kanadagoose
Medlem ♥ ★
●