Mobilen dog - vad göra nu med Google authenticator?

I don't have my old phone any more. What do I do?

Lost your old phone or it doesn't work any more? Don't worry. There are still ways for you to regain Google Authenticator and use it on a new device.

If you have backup codes, you can enter those on your new device and you're good to go. Not sure where you put them? Log into your Google Account then click Security. From there, scroll down to 2-Step Verification and enter your password. On the next page, scroll down to Backup Codes and click on Show Codes to get your pre-existing backup codes to add to the new device.

There are 10 codes and each of them can only be used once. It is possible to generate new ones though by clicking on Show Codes then clicking Get New Codes.

