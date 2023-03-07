GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 531.26

Ragnarok
Keeper of The Nvidia Drivers ♥ ★
●
Visa signatur
AMD FX53 939 | MSI nForce4 939 | Ati Radeon x1800XT OC PE | 2*1024mb G-Skill 1-2-3-2-5 | Comhem 10/1 | Frölunda Indians SM GULD!!!
In Hoc Signo Vinces!
This hotfix addresses the following issues:
Higher CPU usage from NVIDIA Container might be observed after exiting a game [4007208]
[Notebook] Random bugcheck may be observed on certain laptops with GeForce GTX 10/MX250/350 series GPUs [4008527]
Download: https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5450
AMD FX53 939 | MSI nForce4 939 | Ati Radeon x1800XT OC PE | 2*1024mb G-Skill 1-2-3-2-5 | Comhem 10/1 | Frölunda Indians SM GULD!!!
In Hoc Signo Vinces!
Copyright © 1999–2023 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.