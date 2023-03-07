Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 531.26

GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 531.26

This hotfix addresses the following issues:

Higher CPU usage from NVIDIA Container might be observed after exiting a game [4007208]
[Notebook] Random bugcheck may be observed on certain laptops with GeForce GTX 10/MX250/350 series GPUs [4008527]

Download: https://nvidia.custhelp.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5450

