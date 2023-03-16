Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen AMD Tråd

TPM har lagt av? "tpm device is not detected"

TPM har lagt av? "tpm device is not detected"

Sen nån dag har jag fått en sån gul triangel under Device Security i Windows Security i Windows 11.
När jag klickar mig vidare står det att "Local Security Authority protection is off"

När jag kör tpm.msc får jag felmedelande men när jag tittar i BIOS så ser allt bra ut, dvs att TPM är aktiverat.

Jag har såklart provat att starta om datorn och så men samma resultat.

TPM har varit på sen jag instalelrade Win 11 för något halvår sedan och inte haft några problem förräns nu, problemet uppkom inte heller i samband med någon uppdatering av BIOS eller så utan det har varit samma sedan installationen av Win 11.
Nästan som att själva TPM modulen gått sönder plötsligt, ett hårdvarufel, men då skulle den väl inte dyka upp i BIOS som aktiv och påslagen?

Jag har de senaste windowsuppdateringarna och inte upptäckt några fel i systemet i övrigt, allt fungerar, förutom att Windows Security varnar med sin gula triangel.

Gigabyte x570 Aurus Elita motherboard, BIOS version 37
RYzen 7 3700x

Det finns en ny BIOS på Gigabytes hemsida, men det är en beta (38a, jag har 37), värt att testa? Eller resetta BIOS kanske?
Vet inte riktigt var jag ska börja rota i detta....
Ett alternativ är att bara strunta i det då det inte haft några konsekvenser (ännu...) men det ligger inte riktigt i min natur att strunta i sånt här hehe

Skärmdumpar: https://imgur.com/a/GlfGsEr

Tack på förhand!

Exakt samma för mig. Gissar på nån windows-uppdatering som knasar.

Skrivet av fragglarna:

Exakt samma för mig. Gissar på nån windows-uppdatering som knasar.

Ok, fler med samma problem. Tack för svar.

edit: Ändra INTE i regedit som jag skrev förut då kan den sluta hitta hårdvaran helt!
Låt det vara tills dom släpper en riktig uppdatering!

Skjuter upp min W11 update då. Tack!

Har också fått det problemet. Dök upp efter gårdagens windowsuppdatering (kör windows 11 pro):
2023-03 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5023706)

Märker nu att datorn glömt min pinkod efter att man väcker den, "something went wrong and your pin isn't available".
Vet inte om de har med varandra att göra men det, till skillnad från varningstriangeln, är ju bökigt på riktigt.

When it rains it pours etc

Skrivet av sp1k3n:

Har också fått det problemet. Dök upp efter gårdagens windowsuppdatering (kör windows 11 pro):
2023-03 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5023706)

Var tvungen att kolla, fick in "Cumulative Update for Windows 11 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5023706)" igår, dvs. 2023-03-15.

Kontrollerade och allt ser bra ut här, och inget meddelande.

Edit: Kör Windows 11 Pro.

Skrivet av agneroc:

Märker nu att datorn glömt min pinkod efter att man väcker den, "something went wrong and your pin isn't available".
Vet inte om de har med varandra att göra men det, till skillnad från varningstriangeln, är ju bökigt på riktigt.

When it rains it pours etc

Fick detta när jag installerade nya CPUn. Spelade ingen roll om jag följde prompten att skriva in en ny PIN utan vid nästa omstart så var det samma igen.

Gick in i inställningarna i Windows och böt PIN för kontot där istället, angav samma som tidigare och sen dess har jag inte fått någon prompt/felmeddelande igen

(kanske inte funkar för just detta, men värt ett försök?)

Skrivet av Bengt-Arne:

Var tvungen att kolla, fick in "Cumulative Update for Windows 11 Version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5023706)" igår, dvs. 2023-03-15.

Kontrollerade och allt ser bra ut här, och inget meddelande.

Edit: Kör Windows 11 Pro.

Uppdaterade också igår men det var först i morse efter att jag startat datorn som jag upptäckte det.

