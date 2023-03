GPU hotspot temp är på 110grader.. Kan ha med det att göra.

All RX 6000 series GPU cards have a Maximum Operating Temperature of 110c. So if any of the numerous GPU Card Hot Spots is reaching 112c that indicates that the GPU is probably throttling (Slowing down to use less power) to force the temperature back to 110c or lower.

I don't know if it is overheating slightly that is a RMA issue or not since GPU card temperature can be affected by many conditions.

I would try to configure the GPU card to have a more aggressive Fan profile so the fans starts cooling faster at a lower temperature and see if that helps.

Make sure of good air flow in your computer case and all Computer case air filters and case fans are clean and working correctly.

GPU fans are clean and working correctly etc.