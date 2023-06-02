Allt från Computex 2023
NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix Driver 536.09

NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix Driver 536.09

GeForce Hotfix display driver version 536.09 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 535.98.

This hotfix addresses the following issue:

When using multiple monitors which support adaptive sync, users may see random flicker on certain displays when G-SYNC is enabled after updating to driver 535.98 [4138119]

Download: https://international.download.nvidia.com/Windows/536.09hf/53...

