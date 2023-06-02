NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix Driver 536.09

Ragnarok
GeForce Hotfix display driver version 536.09 is based on our latest Game Ready Driver 535.98.
This hotfix addresses the following issue:
When using multiple monitors which support adaptive sync, users may see random flicker on certain displays when G-SYNC is enabled after updating to driver 535.98 [4138119]
Download: https://international.download.nvidia.com/Windows/536.09hf/53...
