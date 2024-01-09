Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen AMD Tråd

Installation av Adrenaline för 7800x3d iGPU gör så att windows blir obrukbart

Medlem

Installation av Adrenaline för 7800x3d iGPU gör så att windows blir obrukbart

Så jag är i tankarna att sälja mitt 7900XT och tänkte koppla in iGPUn. Har en 7800x3d i ett Gigabyte x670 elite och 64 gb corsair 30CL ram . Det första jag märkte var att upplösningen var skit så jag installerade adrenaline drivers igen och då började problemen. Jag började nu får critical error och green screen så det verkade som min windows installation blev dödad av adrenaline drivers för iGPU? Jag har nu prövat ominstallera windows säkert 5 gånger och varje gång jag försöker installera adrenaline för iGPU drivers så blir windows obrukbart. Detta händer alltså på helt rena windows installationer utan att jag gör något annat innan.

Vad är det jag missar? Är det fel på min cpu? Moderkort?

Medlem

Du är ju tokig som gör samma sak 5 gånger och förväntar dig ett nytt resultat

Har du gjort det så enkelt att du installerat chipset/mobo drivers sen provat en annan tidigare drivare av adrenaline för iGPUn?

Tror du måste prova lite olika saker här för att ta dig vidare!

10900K @ 5.3GHz || Asus Maximus XII Hero || Custom Loop || EK-CoolStream RAD XE 360 + Alphacool Nexxos XT45 || EK Quantum Velocity CPU Block || EK FLT 360 D5 || Asus Strix RTX 3090 OC || 32GB g.skill Trident-Z CL16 @ 4000MHz || 1TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus - 1TB WD SN750 || Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2 || Seasonic Prime TX 1000W || Asus PG27VQ ||

Medlem
Haha det har du nog rätt i men det känns som ett sånt bissart problem att hela skiten skulle bli obrukbar av drivers. Får ta och pröva det du säger. Dock den första installationen var ju annorlunda men fick ändå problem..

Medlem
Jag hör dig, hade säkert gjort samma sak själv

Spännande att se vad resultatet blir med test ovan

10900K @ 5.3GHz || Asus Maximus XII Hero || Custom Loop || EK-CoolStream RAD XE 360 + Alphacool Nexxos XT45 || EK Quantum Velocity CPU Block || EK FLT 360 D5 || Asus Strix RTX 3090 OC || 32GB g.skill Trident-Z CL16 @ 4000MHz || 1TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus - 1TB WD SN750 || Phanteks Enthoo Pro 2 || Seasonic Prime TX 1000W || Asus PG27VQ ||

