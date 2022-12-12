Marknad Grafikkort

Evga 3080ti + ekwb vector 3080 waterblock

Pris:  8 500 kr
Stockholm
Skickas & Avhämtas
Kvitto finns

Hello all!

I have decided to sell my evga 3080ti with the ek block.
I have purchased extended warranty from evga for 7 years (5 left) . I know evga makes no more geforce cards, but i spoke with the reps and they will honour their warranties.
The card has been in the block for 1 year so it stayed cool.
Believe it or not i have not overclocked it but i underbolted in afterburner because it made my fps more stable.
Max ive seen the card reach was 50c on the summertime.
I can send pictures if you dm me!

I have the original box and original cooler ofcourse.
Im a lazy person, so preferably i dont want to take the card off the block and deal with pads and paste again!

That beeing said, the block does need cleaning, therefore i will sell it with the block and everything at a bargain price.

We can also discord call and i can run benchmarks for you if you want!

