Evga 3080ti + ekwb vector 3080 waterblock

Hello all!
I have decided to sell my evga 3080ti with the ek block.
I have purchased extended warranty from evga for 7 years (5 left) . I know evga makes no more geforce cards, but i spoke with the reps and they will honour their warranties.
The card has been in the block for 1 year so it stayed cool.
Believe it or not i have not overclocked it but i underbolted in afterburner because it made my fps more stable.
Max ive seen the card reach was 50c on the summertime.
I can send pictures if you dm me!
I have the original box and original cooler ofcourse.
Im a lazy person, so preferably i dont want to take the card off the block and deal with pads and paste again!
That beeing said, the block does need cleaning, therefore i will sell it with the block and everything at a bargain price.
We can also discord call and i can run benchmarks for you if you want!
