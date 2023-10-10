Battle.net koder!
Tjena!
säljer en massa spelkoder som jag inte kommer att använda. ( fått dom via jobbet)
betalning sker via swish, efter betalningen är gjord så skickas koden via pm på swec
Koderna är komplatibla med battle.net
*EDIT* från och med nu är det första kommentaren i kommentarsfältet som gäller.
De befintliga koderna är:
* 50 euro cash code ( battle.net) (PC) - Pris:400kr /st
*
20 euro cash code ( battle.net)(PC) - Pirs:100kr
* WoW 12 månader sub (PC) - Pris : 1250 kr /st
* Mounts from WoW 12-Month Subscription Offer 2022 (PC) - Pris: 350 kr
*Mounts from WoW 12-Month Subscription Offer 2023 PC) - Pris: 350 kr
*
BlizzCon 2023 Collection Legendary Pack (https://shop.battle.net/product/blizzcon-collection) - Pris 250kr
*
Hearth stone: Showdown in the Badlands Mega Bundle (Pre-Purchase) - Pris:500kr
*Overwatch 2 Invasion Bundle (PC) - Pris: 100 kr
*Overwatch 2 Premium Battle Pass (Season 7-12) (PC) - Pris: 1000kr
*Crash Team Rumble (PLAYSTATION PLATFORMS) - Pris: 350 kr
* Call of duty modern warfare 3 Vault Edition (PC) - Pris : 750kr
* Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (PC) - Pris : 100kr
*
Call of Duty: Vanguard (PC) - Pris :250kr
*
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Standard Edition (PC) - Pris :100kr
*
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe (PC) - :0kr
*Diablo IV Season of Blood Accelerated Battle Pass (PC) - Pris: 150 kr
*
Diablo II: Resurrected (PC) - Pris: 250kr
* Diablo III: Eternal Collection (PC) - Pris: 300 kr
* StarCraft: Remastered Pre-Purchase Edition(PC) - Pris: 100kr
*StarCraft II: Campaign Collection Digital Deluxe Edition(PC) - Pris :200
* Warcraft III: Reforged Spoils of War Edition(PC) - Pris : 150
* Diablo Immortal: Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass Season(PC / mobile) 16 - 21 - pris: bud