Marknad Spelkonsoler

ROG ALLY X 2024 - Z1 Extreme | 24GB | 1TB

Annonsen är verifierad via IDkollen
Säljes Spelkonsoler Publicerad 2025-10-19
Högsta bud: 5 100 kr
Antal bud: 2 st
OBS! Bud är inte bindande

Logga in för att lägga ett bud.

Profilbild av Alucard954
Alucard954 (Alex)
Medlem sedan
Aug 2024
Foruminlägg
26
Annonser
10
Marknadsbetyg
5,00 / 5
Skicka meddelande
Stockholm, Stockholm
Skickas & Avhämtning
Kvitto finns
2

Trying to upgrade to the Xbox version so i want to sell my older model. I bought from best buy when it came out in America so you will need a power adapter for the charger. Its only been used a few times for travel only. Can be shipped out if you pay for it or you can pick it up locally in Stockholm area. I reserve the right to sell to who I want and if i want to sell it.

Rapportera
Kommentarer till annonsen (2)
Läs fler kommentarer