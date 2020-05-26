Steam Cloud Play stöder strömmande speltjänster – Geforce Now först ut

Att strömma spel över nätverksbaserade tjänster ser tveklöst ut att vara nästa stora steg för spelbranschen, och ett flertal jättar har redan sjösatt sina tjänster. Playstation Now och Google Stadia var tidiga tjänster som inom kort får sällskap av Microsofts Project Xcloud. Under 2019 avtäcktes tecken på att även Valve skulle ta sig an den strömmande spelbranschen.
Satsningen bekräftas nu officiellt då Valve publicerar dokumentation för betaversionen av Steam Cloud Play för spelutgivare och utvecklare som vill spel tillgängliga för strömmande tjänster. Namnet till trots är Steam Cloud Play inte en egen strömmande speltjänst, utan istället en plattform och verktyg som låter spelutgivare ansluta Steam-spel till andra strömmande speltjänster. Den första tjänsten som stöds är Nvidias Geforce Now.
Steam Cloud Play is currently in Beta and features are being added over time. We are now accepting a limited amount of games into the service as we continue to build features and server capacity for players. The first service we are connecting to Steam to allow users to play games from their Steam Library from the Cloud is Nvidia GeForce NOW. There are more details below about how to opt your game(s) into the service as well as answers to a few common questions below.
Currently Nvidia GeForce NOW is available in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. Currently, Steam users will need to download the GeForce Now client and connect their Steam account to the GFN service to play their Steam Library. The user may pay a subscription cost to use the GFN service. Customers will continue to acquire games on Steam the same way they do today, and partner payouts will remain the same
Precis som med den regeländring Nvidia nyligen införde med Geforce Now måste utvecklare och utgivare ge medgivande för att spelen ska få strömmas via Steam Cloud Play. Användare som vill få tillgång till Steam Cloud Play-kompatibla titlar behöver först koppla ihop Steam-kontot med Geforce Now-tjänsten, varefter de spel som godkänts blir tillgängliga på Nvidias tjänst.
These cloud services enable Steam users to play their Steam library in the cloud, one game at a time, like they can on their local PC. Developers must manually opt-in the games they wish to make available on GeForce NOW.
Will there be other cloud gaming services added to Steam Cloud Play?
We may add additional Steam Cloud Gaming services in the future. At that time we would reach out to you to opt your games into the new service.
Slutligen konstaterar Valve också att fler konkurrerande speltjänsten kan anslutas i framtiden och att spelutgivare då tillfrågas om deras titlar ska göras tillgängliga på den nya tjänsten. Trots att Steam Cloud Play i detta första skede är en plattform för andra strömmande tjänster kan det vara ett första steg mot en framtida lansering av en egen tjänst.
Betaversionen av Steam Cloud Play finns tillgänglig nu och utbudet av Steam-spel på Geforce Now bör med andra ord växa framöver i takt med att fler utvecklare och utgivare hoppar på tåget.
Vad ser du helst, att Steam Cloud Play blir en plattform för andra tjänster eller att Valve framöver lanserar en egen strömmande speltjänst för Steam-katalogen?