Behöver en ergonomisk kontorsstol!

Min budget ligger på 4000 - 5000 kr, är inte intresserad i gaming chairs.

Jag hittade dessa...

Kinnarps 6000 Free Float

Kinnarps 6/8000 Medium

Direkt Interiör "Caveletti"

Smålandsmöbler "Stockholm"

Några råd eller rekommendationer?

Tack!

Den här tråden har en hel del information om kontorsstolar: #18959076

Jag kikar själv på en KAB Controller, så lite dyrare, men jag är ganska lång och tung så det känns som att det är lika bra att köpa något rejält.

Kan inget annat än att rekommendera Kinnarps free float 6000 (sitter på en nu i skinn). Har haft flera olika där jag jobbat och de har alltid varit ok. För 3000 kr är det absolut värt det och man kan ställa in den på alla olika sätt så att man får en ergonomisk position. Undvik bara skinnklädsel då man bara glider omkring samt att det är riktigt otrevligt om somrarna.

Tack för svaren!

Ska läsa tråden.

