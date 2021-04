- Phone : Used to confirm your phone number for Samsung Health Together

- Location : Your location data is collected when you are using the exercises tracker and the steps tracker.

- Body Sensors : Used to measure heart rate, oxygen saturation, and stress.

- Storage : You can import/export your exercise data, save exercise photos, save/load food photos, and upload photos saved while receiving a telehealth service. (Available in some countries only)

- Contacts : Used to check if you're signed in to your Samsung account.

- Camera : When you add a friend using the Together feature, you can use the camera to scan a QR code, take photos of foods, recognize numbers on a blood glucose meter/blood pressure monitor. (Available in some countries only)

- Physical activity : Used to count your steps and detect workouts.