NVIDIA GeForce 511.32 (endast RTX 3050)

GeForce Game Ready Driver

Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.

Gaming Technology

Includes support for the GeForce RTX 3050.

Download: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/511.32/511.32-desktop-...

PDF:https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/511.32/511.32-win11-wi...

Windows 10/11 Issues

- [Windows11][Far Cry 6]: Geometric corruption occurs in the benchmark and in gameplay. [3441540]

- [NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: With the GPU connected to an HDMI 2.1 audio/video receiver, audio may drop out when playing back Dolby Atmos. [3345965]

- [Deathloop][HDR]: TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled. [200767905] If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]

- [NVIDIA Advanced Optimus][NVIDIA Control Panel]: After setting the display multiplexer type to “dGPU”, the setting is not preserved across a reboot or resume from S4. [200779758]

- [NVIDIA Image Scaling][Desktop]: The screen moves to the upper left corner on cold boot when Image Scaling is applied to the desktop. [3424721] Do not apply NVIDIA Image Scaling to the desktop. It is intended only for video upscaling or for games which do not run with a scaling resolution unless the same Image Scaling resolution is applied on the desktop.

- [NVIDIA Image Scaling][DirectX 11 video apps]: With Image Scaling enabled, video playback is corrupted or results in a system hang after performing an HDR transition. [3431284] If HDR is required to be toggled from the Microsoft Control Panel, be sure to switch to a different Image Scaling resolution.