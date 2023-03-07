Meshilicous ITX, B560, 11400f, 32gb, 1000tb

dukens
Medlem ♥
●
Selling the following parts:
Chassis - Ssupd Meshlicious (without gpu riser) | 500sek
PSU - Corsair SF750 | 1400sek
Motherboard - ROG Strix B560-I Gaming WiFi | 1100sek
CPU - Intel® Core™ i5-11400F + Noctua NH-L9i | 1200sek
RAM - Kingston Fury Beast 32GB 3200 MHz | 750sek
SSD - WD SN500 1TB | 900sek
Shipping (buyer pays shipping) or collect from Södermalm Stockholm.
Hi, is it bidding or are the prices set?
In case they´re set, I would like the motherboard for 1100 + shipping.
Copyright © 1999–2023 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.