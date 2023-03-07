Meshilicous ITX, B560, 11400f, 32gb, 1000tb

Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Selling the following parts:

  • Chassis - Ssupd Meshlicious (without gpu riser) | 500sek

  • PSU - Corsair SF750 | 1400sek

  • Motherboard - ROG Strix B560-I Gaming WiFi | 1100sek

  • CPU - Intel® Core™ i5-11400F + Noctua NH-L9i | 1200sek

  • RAM - Kingston Fury Beast 32GB 3200 MHz | 750sek

  • SSD - WD SN500 1TB | 900sek

Shipping (buyer pays shipping) or collect from Södermalm Stockholm.

Hi, is it bidding or are the prices set?
In case they´re set, I would like the motherboard for 1100 + shipping.

