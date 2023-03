Bitwarden kritiseras för osäker lösenordshantering

Password extensions autofill credentials on any webpage users have saved their credentials by design. However, the extension will perform this function in an iframe without performing a "Same-origin Policy" check. So if a page has a malicious iframe from a different domain, the manager will unknowingly hand over your credentials for them to be sent to a hacker's server. They can even fill out the login form pre-emptively without user interaction. In Bitwarden's this is a setting called "Auto-fill on page load."

Most password managers have checks in place to at least warn users of potential dangers. However, Bitwarden does not prevent or warn that an iframe from a different domain is potentially stealing credentials. It assumes that all iframes on a login page are safe. It said as much in a 2018 security report, but more on that later.