Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Corsair vengeance RGB DDR5 64 GB 6400MHz NEW

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Corsair vengeance RGB DDR5 64 GB 6400MHz NEW

Never been used, brand new. Purchased in the USA about a month ago. I'm selling it because it doesn't work for my new build that i made so I have no use for it. Can be picked up at my home address in center Stockholm or i can ship it to you if you pay for the shipping fee.

Läs hela annonsen här

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Hey,

Is that CL32? Or what is the exact detailed model nr?

regards

Visa signatur

Gammal geek som lurkar runt

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av mumserik:

Hey,

Is that CL32? Or what is the exact detailed model nr?

regards

Gå till inlägget

yes, the model number is: CMH64GX5M2Y6400C32

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

thanks

seems they are only 100% for Intel platforms .. bleh

Visa signatur

Gammal geek som lurkar runt

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara