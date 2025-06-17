NVIDIA GeForce 576.80

Fixed Gaming Bugs:

Dune: Awakening: stability issues [5273568]

EA Sports FC 25: stability issues [5251937]

Dragons Dogma 2: displays shadow flicker [5252205]

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: stability issues [5283401]

Enshrouded: crashes after launching game [5279848]

Monster Hunter World: stability issues when playing in DX12 mode [5305302]

Gray Zone Warfare: stability issues [5284518]

Marvel Rivals: stability issues [5273681]

Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut: Flickering/corruption around light sources [5138067]

GTA V Enhanced: stability issues [5302755]

Honor of Kings: World: stability issues [5304344]

Forza Horizon 5: stability issues [5131160]

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle: Image corruption [5326122]

Fixed General Bugs:

GeForce RTX 5090 FE acoustic improvements for idle and low loads [5139629]

Changing a setting in the NVIDIA Control Panel -> Manage 3D Settings may trigger shader disk cache rebuild [5282396]

Twinmotion: Bugcheck when attempting to launch [5282285]

Adobe Substance 3D Painter: showing viewport corruption after baking [5270020]

BlackmagicDesign: UI overlay in Fusion page is not displayed correctly [5237584]

Video playback in a web browser may show brief red/green flash corruption [5241341]

Videos captured with NVIDIA App may appear washed out after editing with the Windows Photos app [5294224]

Certain DisplayPort 1.4 monitors may display random black screen flicker when connected to DisplayPort 2.1 graphics card [5277453]

Download: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/576.80/576.80-desktop-...