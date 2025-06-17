NVIDIA GeForce 576.80

Ragnarok
Fixed Gaming Bugs:
Dune: Awakening: stability issues [5273568]
EA Sports FC 25: stability issues [5251937]
Dragons Dogma 2: displays shadow flicker [5252205]
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33: stability issues [5283401]
Enshrouded: crashes after launching game [5279848]
Monster Hunter World: stability issues when playing in DX12 mode [5305302]
Gray Zone Warfare: stability issues [5284518]
Marvel Rivals: stability issues [5273681]
Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut: Flickering/corruption around light sources [5138067]
GTA V Enhanced: stability issues [5302755]
Honor of Kings: World: stability issues [5304344]
Forza Horizon 5: stability issues [5131160]
Indiana Jones and The Great Circle: Image corruption [5326122]
Fixed General Bugs:
GeForce RTX 5090 FE acoustic improvements for idle and low loads [5139629]
Changing a setting in the NVIDIA Control Panel -> Manage 3D Settings may trigger shader disk cache rebuild [5282396]
Twinmotion: Bugcheck when attempting to launch [5282285]
Adobe Substance 3D Painter: showing viewport corruption after baking [5270020]
BlackmagicDesign: UI overlay in Fusion page is not displayed correctly [5237584]
Video playback in a web browser may show brief red/green flash corruption [5241341]
Videos captured with NVIDIA App may appear washed out after editing with the Windows Photos app [5294224]
Certain DisplayPort 1.4 monitors may display random black screen flicker when connected to DisplayPort 2.1 graphics card [5277453]
Download: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/576.80/576.80-desktop-...
