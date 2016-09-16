Marknad Stationära datorer

Complete game desktop. RTX 3080, i9 10900k, 32 GB DDR4 CL16

Pris: 30 000 kr
Frakt: Avhämtas
Plats: Stockholm, Huddinge
CaptainYan (Haofei)
Okt 2014
113
11
Note:
Pick-up only.
The computer is sold completely - not in parts.
Payment is made via Swish.
Not interested in exchanges

Hello there,
I am planning leaving Sweden and here I want to sell my gaming PC. All receipts included.

Case : Corsair Carbide 600Q (bought on 2018-01-30 from Inet)
CPU : i9 10900K (bought on 2020-07-22 from Inet)
CPU Cooler : Noctua NH-D15 chromax (bought on 2020-07-13 from webhallen)
Graphics Card : Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 AORUS MASTER (bought on 2020-11-12 from komplett)
Motherboard : ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO (bought on 2020-07-27 from komplett)
RAM : Corsair Vengeance LPX Black CL16 32GB (bought on 2020-07-22 from webhallen)
Storage : Samsung 970 EVO Plus series SSD 1TB M.2 (bought on 2019-03-06 from webhallen)
Storage : Samsung 970 EVO Plus series SSD 1TB M.2 (bought on 2020-11-24 from Inet)
PSU : EVGA Supernova T2 1000W (bought on 2016-09-16 from Inet)
Fans: 3 x Noctua NF-A14 PWM (bought on 2017-07-25 from webhallen)

Bidding from SEK 30,000. It will end by next Friday night. Then you can pick up during the next weekend. Thanks for the interest.

