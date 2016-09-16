Complete game desktop. RTX 3080, i9 10900k, 32 GB DDR4 CL16

Note:

Pick-up only.

The computer is sold completely - not in parts.

Payment is made via Swish.

Not interested in exchanges

Hello there,

I am planning leaving Sweden and here I want to sell my gaming PC. All receipts included.

Case : Corsair Carbide 600Q (bought on 2018-01-30 from Inet)

CPU : i9 10900K (bought on 2020-07-22 from Inet)

CPU Cooler : Noctua NH-D15 chromax (bought on 2020-07-13 from webhallen)

Graphics Card : Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 AORUS MASTER (bought on 2020-11-12 from komplett)

Motherboard : ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO (bought on 2020-07-27 from komplett)

RAM : Corsair Vengeance LPX Black CL16 32GB (bought on 2020-07-22 from webhallen)

Storage : Samsung 970 EVO Plus series SSD 1TB M.2 (bought on 2019-03-06 from webhallen)

Storage : Samsung 970 EVO Plus series SSD 1TB M.2 (bought on 2020-11-24 from Inet)

PSU : EVGA Supernova T2 1000W (bought on 2016-09-16 from Inet)

Fans: 3 x Noctua NF-A14 PWM (bought on 2017-07-25 from webhallen)

Bidding from SEK 30,000. It will end by next Friday night. Then you can pick up during the next weekend. Thanks for the interest.