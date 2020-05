Linus Torvalds byter till AMD efter 15 år med Intels processorer

In fact, the biggest excitement this week for me was just that I

upgraded my main machine, and for the first time in about 15 years, my desktop isn't Intel-based. No, I didn't switch to ARM yet, but I'm now rocking an AMD Threadripper 3970X. My 'allmodconfig' test builds are now three times faster than they used to be, which doesn't matter so much right now during the calming down period, but I will most definitely notice the upgrade during the next merge window.