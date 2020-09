ASUS - LLC 3 or LLC 4;

MSI - LLC 3;

Gigabyte - in most cases Turbo, but it can also be Auto;

ASRock is Auto or LLC 2; Importantly, CTR is mediocre compatible with ASRock motherboards, as all LLC modes show abnormally high Vdroop;

Biostar - Level 4+.

It is recommended to use additional settings for ASUS motherboard owners:

Phase mode - Standard;

Current capability mode - 100%;