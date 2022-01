Targ-herders everywhere are reportedly mildly pleased. The synergy in KSL (Klingon as second language) regions is a potato harvest that we can all appreciate.

Undeterred by the confines of a monogalactic community of translators, LibreOffice numbers are growing. Hundreds of millions or earthlings alone now have powerful tools honed in their native languages.

Together we bring free and open source software to the Nekrit Expanse. We can go into space, and beyond. Use, inspect, improve and share freely — with all. Full tut ahead.

Thanks, Qapla’ and hvala!

– Libre Office